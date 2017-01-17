High school roundup: Green, Loris girls hold on down stretch

Girls basketball
(At) Loris 45, Lake City 43: Ikela Green had 22 points nad hit a key free throw down the stretch to lead the Lions to a win.
Lake City
16
5
13
9
—
43
Loris
9
11
12
13
—
45
Lake City: Epps 10, Burgess 5, Lee 11, Singletary 2, Moore 15.
Loris: Jackson 2, I. Green 22, T. Green 6, Washington 1, Bellamy 2, Davis 6, Harris 4.
3-pointers: Lake City 3 (Lee 3), Loris 4 (I. Green 4). Team fouls: Lake City 13, Loris 12. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Lake City 4-8 (0-2 Region VI-3A), Loris 11-7 (3-0).
St. James 45, (at) Marlboro County 43: Abigail Rumpf had 18 points and Haley Brandon added 16 for the Sharks (8-10, 1-2 Region VII-4A).
Green Sea Floyds 49, (at) Creek Bridge 25: Tamara Jackson had 12 points, five rebounds, eight assists and nine steals, and Jalinda Johnson had a game-high 17 points to lead the Trojans.
GSF
9
18
11
11
—
49
Creek Bridge
8
4
6
7
—
25
GSF: Laura Black 6, Tamara Jackson 12, Jalinda Johnson 17, Keyonna Ridges 2, Kyneisha Graham 3, Zian Johnson 4, Alelea McCall 2, Selena McCall 3.
Creek Bridge: Shay Brisco 7, Shakerian Sumpter 2, Taylor James 3, Destiny Godfrey 11, Mylia Martes 2.
3-pointers: GSF 4 (T. Jackson 2, Johnson 1, Graham 1). Team fouls: GSF 13, Creek Bridge 15. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Green Sea Floyds 8-4 (3-0 Region VI-A).
Socastee 44, (at) Sumter 33: Shayla Baldwin had 21 points to lead the Braves past the Gamecocks.
Socastee
7
19
11
7
—
44
Sumter
9
5
7
12
—
33
Socastee: Galindez 4, Baldwin 21, LeDuc 3, Grandison 4, Altman 4, Roberts 8.
Sumter: Lyons 1, Wells 7, Brown 15, Jackson 3, Riley 5, Cooper 1, Jones 1.
3-pointers: Socastee 2 (Baldwin 1, Roberts 1, Sumter 3 (Wells 1, Brown 2). Team fouls: Socastee 11, Sumter 19. Fouled out: Riley. Technical fouls: None. Records: Socastee 9-8 (3-1 Region VI-5A).
Boys basketball
(At) Waccamaw 59, Aynor 32: Lach Dancy had a game-high 13 points to lead the Warriors.
Aynor
2
7
11
12
—
32
Waccamaw
11
24
10
14
—
59
Aynor: Riddle 6, Jenerette 12, Gause 3, Roberts 2, Sarvis 3, Tinton 1, Long 7, Martin 2.
Waccamaw: Heimberger 7, Dancy 13, Marshall 2, Thompson 12, Frank 2, Keith 2, Kowalewski 9, Hewitt 8, Richardson 2.
3-pointers: Aynor 3 (Jenerette 1, Sarvis 1, Long 1), Waccamaw 1 (Dancy). Team fouls: Aynor 12, Waccamaw 14. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Aynor 0-3 Region Region VI-3A, Waccamaw 10-6 (2-1 Region VI-3A).
