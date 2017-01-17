High School Sports

High school roundup: Green, Loris girls hold on down stretch

Girls basketball

(At) Loris 45, Lake City 43: Ikela Green had 22 points nad hit a key free throw down the stretch to lead the Lions to a win.

turned it over

Lake City

16

5

13

9

43

Loris

9

11

12

13

45

Lake City: Epps 10, Burgess 5, Lee 11, Singletary 2, Moore 15.

Loris: Jackson 2, I. Green 22, T. Green 6, Washington 1, Bellamy 2, Davis 6, Harris 4.

3-pointers: Lake City 3 (Lee 3), Loris 4 (I. Green 4). Team fouls: Lake City 13, Loris 12. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Lake City 4-8 (0-2 Region VI-3A), Loris 11-7 (3-0).

St. James 45, (at) Marlboro County 43: Abigail Rumpf had 18 points and Haley Brandon added 16 for the Sharks (8-10, 1-2 Region VII-4A).

Green Sea Floyds 49, (at) Creek Bridge 25: Tamara Jackson had 12 points, five rebounds, eight assists and nine steals, and Jalinda Johnson had a game-high 17 points to lead the Trojans.

GSF

9

18

11

11

49

Creek Bridge

8

4

6

7

25

GSF: Laura Black 6, Tamara Jackson 12, Jalinda Johnson 17, Keyonna Ridges 2, Kyneisha Graham 3, Zian Johnson 4, Alelea McCall 2, Selena McCall 3.

Creek Bridge: Shay Brisco 7, Shakerian Sumpter 2, Taylor James 3, Destiny Godfrey 11, Mylia Martes 2.

3-pointers: GSF 4 (T. Jackson 2, Johnson 1, Graham 1). Team fouls: GSF 13, Creek Bridge 15. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Green Sea Floyds 8-4 (3-0 Region VI-A).

Socastee 44, (at) Sumter 33: Shayla Baldwin had 21 points to lead the Braves past the Gamecocks.

Socastee

7

19

11

7

44

Sumter

9

5

7

12

33

Socastee: Galindez 4, Baldwin 21, LeDuc 3, Grandison 4, Altman 4, Roberts 8.

Sumter: Lyons 1, Wells 7, Brown 15, Jackson 3, Riley 5, Cooper 1, Jones 1.

3-pointers: Socastee 2 (Baldwin 1, Roberts 1, Sumter 3 (Wells 1, Brown 2). Team fouls: Socastee 11, Sumter 19. Fouled out: Riley. Technical fouls: None. Records: Socastee 9-8 (3-1 Region VI-5A).

Boys basketball

(At) Waccamaw 59, Aynor 32: Lach Dancy had a game-high 13 points to lead the Warriors.

Aynor

2

7

11

12

32

Waccamaw

11

24

10

14

59

Aynor: Riddle 6, Jenerette 12, Gause 3, Roberts 2, Sarvis 3, Tinton 1, Long 7, Martin 2.

Waccamaw: Heimberger 7, Dancy 13, Marshall 2, Thompson 12, Frank 2, Keith 2, Kowalewski 9, Hewitt 8, Richardson 2.

3-pointers: Aynor 3 (Jenerette 1, Sarvis 1, Long 1), Waccamaw 1 (Dancy). Team fouls: Aynor 12, Waccamaw 14. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Aynor 0-3 Region Region VI-3A, Waccamaw 10-6 (2-1 Region VI-3A).

