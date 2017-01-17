Trio of area girls hoops squads land in latest SCBCA poll

Three area girls hoops teams find themselves ranked in their respective classifications, this according to the latest poll of coaches statewide.
Yet to lose to in-state competition, the Myrtle Beach girls basketball squad remains No. 2 in Class 4A, a notch behind undefeated and top-ranked North Augusta. The Seahawks are 12-2, 2-0 in Region VII-4A.
Greenville, Ridge View and Crestwood make up the rest of the top five. Region VII-4A rival Wilson is No. 8.
Having won 6 of its past 8 games, the Carolina Forest girls hoops team is continuing its ascent up the Class 5A poll. The Panthers (11-4, 3-0 Region VI-5A) rose three spots this week to No. 7, hours prior to a key league matchup with rival Conway.
Rivals Goose Creek and Wando sit atop the Class 5A poll. Spring Valley, Rock Hill and T.L. Hanna round out the classification’s top five.
After a pair of gritty wins last week over Hemingway and Hannah-Pamplico, the Green Sea Floyds girls basketball team also moved up in the latest poll. The Trojans (7-4, 2-0 Region VI-A) now sit at No. 5 in Class A.
McCormick, Timmonsville, Ridge Spring-Monetta and Denmark-Olar make up the rest of the top five.
Following a pair of losses — albeit to region foes in No. 2 West Florence and No. 7 Sumter — Conway (10-3, 1-2 Region VI-5A) finds itself at No. 8 in the latest Class 5A boys poll. The Tigers are the sole boys hoops squad ranked this week.
Dorman is the top-ranked team in the classification, with Goose Creek, Wade Hampton and Dutch Fork rounding out the top half of the rankings.
BOYS
Class 5A
1. Dorman
2. West Florence
3. Goose Creek
4. Wade Hampton
5. Dutch Fork
6. Irmo
7. Sumter
8. Conway
9. Lexington
10. Fort Mill
Class 4A
1. Wilson
2. Crestwood
3. Lower Richland
4. Lakewood
5. Wren
6. Ridge View
7. North Augusta
8. Greenville
9. Aiken
10. Eastside
Class 3A
1. Southside
2. Seneca
3. Lake City
4. Clinton
5. Brookland-Cayce
6. Emerald
7. Berea
8. Bishop England
9. Wade Hampton
10. Pendleton
Class 2A
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Keenan
3. Burke
4. Marion
5. Lee Central
6. Whale Branch
7. Andrew Jackson
8. Fox Creek
9. Central
10. Landrum
Class A
1. Hemingway
2. Hunter-Kinard Tyler
3. Williston-Elko
4. Lewisville
5. Calhoun Falls
6. Great Falls
7. McCormick
8. Bethune-Bowman
9. Scott’s Branch
10. Timmonsville
GIRLS
Class 5A
1. Goose Creek
2. Wando
3. Spring Valley
4. Rock Hill
5. TL Hanna
6. Wade Hampton
7. Carolina Forest
8. Mauldin
9. Nation Ford
10. Dorman
Class 4A
1. North Augusta
2. Myrtle Beach
3. Greenville
4. Ridge View
5. Crestwood
6. Greer
7. Richland Northeast
8. Wilson
9. Westwood
10. Hartsville
Class 3A
1. Swansea
2. Manning
3. Bishop England
4. Emerald
5. Pendleton
6. Newberry
7. Battery Creek
8. Dillion
9. Mid-Carolina
10. Brookland-Cayce
Class 2A
1. Landrum
2. Christ Church
3. Mullins
4. Academic Magnet
5. Southside Christian
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Burke
8. Keenan
9. Allendale-Fairfax
10. Batesburg-Leesville
Class A
1. McCormick
2. Timmonsville
3. Ridge Spring-Monetta
4. Denmark-Olar
5. Green Sea Floyds
6. Lamar
7. Estill
8. Calhoun Falls Charter
9. Palmetto Scholars Academy
10. Charleston Math & Science
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
