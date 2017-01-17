St. James hoops coach making the hardwood his classroom

Jeremy Heinold figured growing pains would be part of the job.
The start of region play has brought about more than its share of such for St. James, which is 0-2 following losses to Horry County rivals Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.
Nevertheless, the program’s first-year head coach is doing his part to embrace each game with a passion and fervor, hoping it will trickle down to his squad.
Much of that has to do with the fact he is living the dream.
Prior to this season, Heinold served as varsity assistant to St. James girls basketball coach Stan Patterson. Before coming to Murrells Inlet, Heinold spent eight years as a varsity coach in North Carolina.
A chemistry and physics instructor, Heinold understands how the addition and subtraction of an element here or there can create something new all in itself. He uses much the same approach in coaching, wanting players to be sound in every facet of the game — both physically and emotionally.
“Our young team has to figure out a way to win the close ones. … We have to figure out that one thing, that one thing that will get us over the top,” he said. “All of our players have to be more aggressive. I need our players to rather than wanting all to be facilitators, they need to be ready to shoot. That hurts us because on so many occasions we’re more ready to watch than to act.
“We have a lot of inexperienced kids, who for them this is their first round through region play, their first time playing tons of minutes. They have to be mentally tough to when they catch, shoot and miss that [the] next time it happens they have faith that they’ll make it.”
No matter the circumstances, however, the Sharks will continue to fight despite the circumstances. As a father whose son attends all games, it is an example he hopes to send to him, as well as the dozens in attendance.
“Let it be known there is nothing else I’d rather be doing,” he said. “My wife got me a picture for Christmas. It’s the back of my son’s head with me on the side, and it says ‘Son’s first hero is his dad.’ I love that he comes to the games, I love that he is passionate about basketball. He plays baseball and soccer and cornhole in the yard. I love being a dad … it is the joy of my life.”
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments