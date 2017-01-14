High School Sports

January 14, 2017 9:46 PM

High school roundup: Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach falls short

From staff reports

Boys basketball

Hargrove Military Academy 79, (at) Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 72: Justin Busby had 21 points and Bryce Schneider added 18, but the Saints came up short.

HMA

13

18

16

32

79

CAMB

22

23

9

18

72

HMA: John Kirkpatrick 14, David Garey 24, Tre King 9, DJ Myers 13, Grayson Tejeda 3, Jordan Higans 6, Malik Morgan 2, EJ Williasms 4, Travis Jennings 2, Ian Hutta 2.

CAMB: Justin Busby 21, Bryce Schneider 18, Jaylen Matthews 2, Sam Woods 8, Robert Guyton 11, Mike Green 12.

Team fouls: HMA 20, CAMB 15. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.

