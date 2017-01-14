Hardwood Report: Carolina Forest, Conway girls set to clash for region lead

This one’s for the girls.
As a new hoops campaign was set to begin, much of the focus was on the star power present on the Carolina Forest and Conway boys basketball teams, each perceived as legitimate Region VI-5A contenders.
Though both still will have much to say about how the league is decided, it is their peers on the girls’ side who have made the biggest splash thus far.
After three games, the Carolina Forest and Conway girls are tied atop the conference with identical 3-0 records. On Tuesday, however, there will only be room for one at the top, as the area rivals meet in “Tiger Town” with first place on the line.
Currently the No. 10 team in Class 5A, the Panthers are led by junior forward Alexis Tomlin, who as of late has played possessed. In fact, she may be coming off her best game of the season, scoring 28 points and bringing down 21 rebounds in a win over reigning region champion Sumter.
It isn’t just Tomlin, however. The backcourt combo of Cheyenne Pyles and Ellen Nardella has flourished as well, giving the Panthers a few more options on the offensive side of the floor.
Those sticks of dynamite have come in handy, allowing Carolina Forest to outscore opponents by an average of nearly 27 points.
While the Panthers have been steered largely by the effort of their three key cogs, each new night has offered the Conway girls hoops team a new hero.
On any given evening, the Tigers have ridden the hot hand, whether it be Zakera Chadmon or Lanaejha Evans, Janecia Hemingway or MeMe Williams.
Unless something catastrophic occurs, expect both these teams to make the Class 5A playoffs. But the opportunity to claim a region title doesn’t come around often.
This one has all the makings of a doozy.
Area teams starting fast in league play
Several other area squads are off to hot starts in their respective leagues.
In addition to the aforementioned Carolina Forest and Conway girls hoops squads, the Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach girls find themselves atop Region VII-4A, both of which are 2-0. The Loris and Green Sea Floyds girls basketball teams also are 2-0 in Region VI-3A and Region VI-A, respectively.
The only boys hoops squad currently undefeated in league play is North Myrtle Beach, which moved to 2-0 on Friday with a win at Marlboro County.
FAB 5 PERFORMANCES OF THE WEEK
Alexis Tomlin, Carolina Forest: The Panthers junior forward scored 28 points and had 21 rebounds in her team’s 53-42 win over Sumter. Earlier in the week, she had another standout performance, scoring 28 points and hauling in 12 rebounds in a victory over South Florence.
Caleb Jenerette, Aynor: The Blue Jackets’ senior standout had 24 points, seven assists and three rebounds to lead his team to a 63-56 win over Creek Bridge.
Tyanna Green, Loris: Scored 23 points for the Lions in a 63-30 win over Waccamaw.
Ellen Nardella, Carolina Forest: The Panthers guard knocked down six 3-pointers en route to scoring 20 points in a win over South Florence.
Maurice Finch, North Myrtle Beach: The junior guard’s 21 points led the Chiefs to a 56-43 win over Marlboro County.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
On tap
Tuesday: Mullins at Carvers Bay, Wilson at North Myrtle Beach, Green Sea Floyds at Creek Bridge, Lake City at Loris, Dillon at Georgetown, Aynor at Waccamaw, Carolina Forest at Conway (Girls), Socastee at Sumter (Girls), Christian Academy at Marlboro Academy, St. James at Marlboro County
Wednesday: Conway at Carolina Forest (Boys), Sumter at Socastee (Boys)
Thursday: Low Country Prep at North Myrtle Beach Christian, Conway at South Florence (Girls), Socastee at Carolina Forest (Girls)
Friday: Waccamaw at Georgetown, Marion at Carvers Bay, Carolina Forest at Socastee (Boys), East Clarendon at Green Sea Floyds, Dillon at Loris, Marlboro County at Myrtle Beach, Lake City at Aynor, King’s Academy at Christian Academy, St. James at Wilson, Low Country Prep at Coastal Christian Prep, South Florence at Conway (Boys)
Saturday: Waccamaw at St. James, North Myrtle Beach Christian at Wilmington Christian Academy (N.C.)
Comments