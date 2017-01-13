Bryant’s big night boosts Waccamaw past Loris

Looking to bounce back from a loss at Lake City on Tuesday, the Warriors used a 20-point effort courtesy of Jawan Bryant to get back on track. Lach Dancy also had 13 points for Waccamaw.
Travis Walters had 18 points in a losing effort for Loris.
LOR (52): Isiahi 7, K. Hemingway 7, Gore 3, Walters 18, Smith 11, Grissett 4, D. Bellamy 6.
WAC (60): Heimberger 4, Bryant 20, Dancy 13, Thompson 4, Keith 4, Richardson 10.
West Florence, 54, Conway 48
The Tigers fell to their second straight defeat on Thursday, as West Florence overcame an early deficit to remain undefeated in Region VI-5A play.
Jalen Cameron led the Knight with 26 points, while Sharone Wright had 15. Juwan Moody was the only Conway player in double figures.
CHS (48): Graves 4, Jawon Moody 13, Stanley 8, Nixon 2, Steele 1, Jaylen Moody 4, McDonald 3, Nichols 8, Hemingway 3, O’Neal 2.
WF (54): Jalen Cameron 26, Sharone Wright Jr. 15, McCray 8, Simon 2, Perez 3.
Records: CHS 11-3 (1-2 Region VI-5A), WF (14-3, 3-0 Region VI-5A)
Socastee 53, South Florence 44
On a night in which scoring was at a premium, an unlikely source provided the Braves a boost — and as a result, a victory too.
Nijaye Foster scored 16 points for Socastee, allowing it to earn its first Region VI-5A win of the season.
Sumter 53, Carolina Forest 52
A 3-pointer in the waning seconds allowed Sumter to escape with a victory. With the loss, Carolina Forest falls to 1-2 in Region VI-5A.
Girls basketball
West Columbus (N.C.) 46, Aynor 13
