NMB’s Hunt, Socastee’s Gibbins receive all-star nod

Few greater honors are there than to be recognized by your peers.
For years earning their stripes, a pair of the area’s longtime coaches received stars on Thursday, selected to represent their schools in all-star events.
Longtime North Myrtle Beach girls basketball coach Jude Hunt was named a coach for this year’s North-South All-Star basketball games. The contests will take place March 18 at Lexington High School.
Having spent more than a decade on the bench, this is the second time in which Hunt was elected to be part of the all-star event. Still, it never tends to get old.
“It is something special,” he said. “As a coach, there are things that I have in mind that I would like to accomplish in my career. This is one of those things.
“To be nominated and selected by your peers (S.C. Athletic Coaches Association) to represent them in such a way says a lot. I am very thankful for being honored in such a way.”
Also honored was Socastee wrestling coach Jeff Gibbins, who will be part of a coaching staff in the upcoming North-South All-Star wrestling matches March 2-4 at North Myrtle Beach High School.
A Braves alum, Gibbins has served headed up the school’s wrestling program since 2009.
“Man it is awesome. When I wrestled in school, I was not the best,” he said. “I only won a few matched in my short career, so really I never imagined I would ever be on a North-South roster. But my life has steered me in the direction to accomplish my goal after all. It is awesome to be among the rest of the guys for a great weekend.”
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments