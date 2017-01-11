Middleweights carry load as NMB edges Socastee on the mat

Jeff Gibbins wanted an opportunity to see exactly where his Socastee wrestling team measures up.
As fate would have it, he didn’t have to look all that far.
Taking part in a tri-match, the Braves were joined by Marlboro County Tuesday evening to take on North Myrtle Beach. While the host Chiefs would score the victory with 103 total points, Gibbins was quite happy with the opportunity to see how his squad stacked up against one with its reputation firmly entrenched.
“I think (Tuesday’s) dual was a good measuring stick for my program as a whole,” he said. “North Myrtle Beach and my team are very similar, as far as age, experience, level. And from what I could tell tonight, our underclassmen met their underclassmen in head-to-head matchups, and our upperclassmen and their upperclassmen in head-to-head matchups.”
Socastee was able to do work in the lower weight classes, with Eugene Utley, Ted Wright and Freddie Edwards scoring pins at 120, 126 and 132 pounds, respectively. Tyler Ward also picked up a win via forfeit in the 113-pound weight class.
“We bumped around a few guys to stay in the dual, and hit a run at 120-126-132 to stay alive,” Gibbins said.
North Myrtle Beach would more than make up for it with its middleweights, winning 5 of 6 matches. A large share of them came via pin, with Tanner Collins (138 pounds), Brennan Michael (145 pounds) and Rashaan Vereen (152 pounds) scoring victories.
“Socastee was tough in every weight class so our match came down to the last two matches,” said North Myrtle Beach wrestling coach Carl Dukes. “I must say, I saw a sense of hunger on my bench in my kids’ eyes that told me they wanted to win. I am very proud of each and every last one of my kids. The sky will be the limit for them soon as long as they stay true to who they are and what they believe in.”
Stephon Wilson also earned a victory at 182 pounds, while a forfeit enabled Marcelous Livingston to pick up a win.
Both Socastee and North Myrtle Beach were able to cruise past an undermanned Marlboro County squad. Despite the team scores, both coaches admit lack of manpower had more to do with matters than anything.
“Marlboro County was a tough team despite the forfeits they gave up due to not having a full lineup,” Dukes said.
106: Elijah Green (NMB) via forfeit; 113: Tyler Ward (SOC) via forfeit; 120: Eugene Utley (SOC) def. Michael Michaud (NMB) via pin (2:41); 126: Ted Wright (SOC) def. Luke Simmons (NMB) via pin (2:22); 132: Freddie Edwards (SOC) def. Tyquez Vaught (NMB) via pin (2:42) ; 138: Tanner Collins (NMB) def. Savion Hager (SOC) via pin (1:32); 145: Brennan Michael (NMB) def. Dakota Beahn via pin (1:07); 152: Rashaan Vereen (NMB) def. Kyle Macalincag (SOC) via pin (4:47); 160: Brandon Rogers (SOC) def. Jordyn Gillins (NMB) via pin (40 seconds); 170: Curtis Wolfe (NMB) def. David Merino Lopez (SOC) via decision, 9-1; 182: Stephon Wilson (NMB) def. Noah Jacobs (SOC) via pin (1:03); 195: Marcelous Livingston (NMB) via forfeit; 220: Donald Smolenski (SOC) def. Christian White (NMB) via pin (3:03); 285: Kwame Livingston (NMB) def. Curtis Armstrong (SOC) via pin (2:35).
