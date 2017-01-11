No more confusion: Horry-Georgetown Invitational set for next weekend

Rarely are grapplers from the Grand Strand’s smaller schools given the opportunity to match wits with their foes from larger classifications.
All roads lead to North Myrtle Beach High School on Jan. 21, as the 2017 edition of the Horry-Georgetown wrestling championship takes center stage. The competition begins at 10 a.m.
Sifting through schedules of area wrestling squads, there was some confusion as to when the annual event would take place, with some having the tournament taking place this weekend.
No matter the wait, wrestling fans have will get the opportunity to see some of the state’s top grapplers duel.
There isn’t likely to be another weight class more contested than the one at 152 pounds, where four wrestlers ranked by SCMAT could be on a collision course.
After upsetting St. James’ Michael Mewhorter to claim a title at 145 pounds last year, Carolina Forest’s John Winzenried comes in as one of the favorites this year among those at 152 pounds. Among those with something to say about that include St. James’ Brandon Ellis, Rashaan Vereen of North Myrtle Beach and Aynor’s DreQwan McCray.
One of many potential clashes between the two this season, Loris’ Timmothy Bell and Jack Cook at Waccamaw could meet in the 170-pound final.
