Myrtle Beach girls, Conway boys lead list of 5 teams ranked in latest poll

With holiday hoops now in the rear view and teams statewide fully immersed in region play, this is the time of year the creme typically finds its way to the top.
With that said, five Grand Strand hoops teams — at least in the opinion of basketball coaches statewide — have meandered their way to lofty rankings in their respective classifications.
Riding a 10-game win streak coming into play this week, the Conway boys hoops team was voted No. 4 in Class 5A, according to the latest S.C. Basketball Coaches Association poll. The Tigers are among three teams from Region VI-5A included in the rankings, joined by No. 2 West Florence and No. 9 Sumter — which claimed a decisive 54-37 win over Conway earlier this week.
Following a surprising 10-4 (2-0 Region VI-5A) start to the season, the Carolina Forest girls basketball team has staked its claim as an early favorite in league competition. Such solid play has also earned the respect of state coaches, who voted the Panthers No. 10 in Class 5A this week.
Carolina Forest is one of three Lower State teams in the poll, along with top-ranked Goose Creek and No. 3 Wando.
After making a statement in downing Wilson on the road last week, the Myrtle Beach girls hoops squad finds itself at No. 2 in Class 4A. Undefeated North Augusta currently sits atop the classification
The Seahawks’ only two losses this season have come to out-of-state competition, occurring over the holidays at the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational.
A surprise entrant in the Class 3A poll is Waccamaw, ranked No. 9 in the latest rankings. Prior to Tuesday night — a 78-56 loss to Lake City — the Warriors had won 5 of their previous 7 games.
The Green Sea Floyds girls round things up, grabbing the No. 7 spot in Class A. Despite its 6-4 record, the Trojans have taken on solid non-region competition. Such may have helped on Tuesday night, when they were able to hold on for 37-32 overtime win over No. 8 Hemingway.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
