Young NMB boys hoops squad learning to embrace the process

While veteran leadership is a perk all coaches seek to have on their teams, each of them are not necessarily afforded that luxury.
An abundance of youth is not necessarily a bad thing, either.
Learning the ropes himself in his first year as boys hoops coach at North Myrtle Beach, Alvin Green is somewhat grateful for the clean slate he’s working with.
“It’s been great seeing players strive to come together as a team,” he said. “They’re pushing each other, getting behind each other and holding each other accountable.”
Already a young roster, four seniors were expected to contribute this season for the Chiefs. Only one of them remains, however, Chris Johnson serving as the squad’s lone elder statesman.
According to Green, it helps having Johnson as a veteran presence, in part due to him leading by example — as he did last week in a win over St. James.
Johnson led the team in scoring with 23 points, but also played a huge role on the defensive end.
We only have one senior (Johnson), and he came to play,” the North Myrtle Beach boys hoops coach said. “He was active and communicating, and being a leader most importantly. He did that for us tonight, and everyone followed his lead.”
Yet, he’s only one piece to the puzzle. In addition to Johnson taking a lead role, others have also been asked to step up their game, including the likes of Reece Finch, Tyron Stockdale, Cam Boyd and Cason McClendon.
Making sure each of them come together as a cohesive group remains a work in progress, albeit a job that is never truly finished, according to Green.
“I tell them, ‘You’re a young man, but you have to start holding yourself accountable … and do the same for your teammates,’” the North Myrtle Beach coach said. “If you want to succeed in this program and have longevity, you must hold each other accountable more and more. (Coaches) are behind you, we know what you can do. Now you just have to show it.
“It’s not going to happen overnight, but inch-by-inch it will come. Appreciate the process, and once you’re able to do that, great things start to happen.”
Joe L. Hughes II
