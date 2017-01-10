Socastee goes cold in second half, falls to No. 2 West Florence

Lady luck may have shined on one of Socastee’s proudest alums Monday night, but the West Florence boys basketball squad ensured lightning would not strike twice for “Braves Nation” a night later.
The Knights overcame early mistakes and sloppy play Tuesday night at the “Brave Wave,” doing just enough to claim a 59-52 win.
“We’ve had a lot of these lately, these gritty games where we made a lot of mistakes,” said West Florence boys basketball coach Pete Ellis. “We’re riding some players, asking them to play a lot of minutes, and that’s where a lot of those mistakes can come into the picture. Surviving that and getting some plays back, we gave up a lot of possessions but got them back. When we needed to make a play, we made a play.”
Played largely in the confines of a phone booth, neither team held a lead of more than 8 points. Early on, Socastee’s ability to get into a groove — both inside and from long-range — allowed it to lead after a quarter of play, 20-19.
A West Florence surge to begin the second allowed it to seize control of the contest, however, clamping down on the offensive end and pushing the pace in an effort to earn easy points. Even though the Braves in the second half would briefly take a 38-35 lead, the Knights’ ability to swiftly turn defense into offense proved lethal for the hosts.
“Initially, we wanted them to have to beat us from 3-point range, keep everything packed in and tight with our zone and let them shoot outside shots,” said Socastee boys hoops coach Derrick Hilton. “They hit some, but in the second half they didn’t … and that kind of told the story.”
Particularly effective was West Florence’s lone senior Jalen Crawford, who scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half.
“That’s our captain … ‘Captain Cameron,’” Ellis said. “That’s our senior, he’s been with us for four years. … He knows if we need a play, he’s going to make it. Tonight he got us going in transition, got some dunks. We’re just so glad to have him, he’s a Division I player. I don’t know where he is going yet, but someone is going to get a steal in him.”
Sabien Nero also contributed 12 points for the Knights in the win.
As for Hilton, his wait continues in regard to his team playing a full four quarters. In Region VI-5A, where every night offers a new and unique challenge, the first-year Socastee head man understands it can ill-afford to take quarters — much less possessions — off.
“That’s been the story for us, just turning the ball over and trying to go ahead and finish the game out,” Hilton said. “We put together a good first half, but coming out in the second half we tend to have trouble coming in and starting off. I told my guys, those first three minutes of the second half we need to take it and go ahead and keep control and stay with them. But turnovers and them grabbing offensive rebounds really made us wind up having to play catch up.”
South Carolina commit Jason Cudd led the Braves with 18 points. Kendrell Generette was also in double figures for Socastee, offering 13 points in a losing effort.
WF
19
14
11
15
—
59
SOC
20
12
9
11
—
52
WF (59): Jalen Cameron 19, Sharone Wright Jr. 7, Tray McCray 8, Sabien Nero 12, Sharrod Simon 6, Shane Wright 2, Juan Perez 5.
SOC (52): Tyler Rainer 8, Kendrell Generette 13, Nijaye Foster 6, Aeneas Green 2, Jason Cudd 18, Andrew Gardner 5.
3-pointers: WF 4 (Wright, McCray 2, Nero), SOC 5 (Generette 3, Foster 2). Team fouls: WF 11, SOC 14. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None
Records: WF 12-3 (2-0 Region VI-5A), SOC 7-8 (0-2 Region VI-5A)
Joe L. Hughes II
