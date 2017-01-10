High school roundup (Jan. 10, 2017)

Girls basketball
North Myrtle Beach 62, (at) Loris 26: Daveona Hatchell had a team-high 10 points to lead the Chiefs in a balanced effort.
NMB
21
18
7
16
—
62
Loris
2
7
9
8
—
26
NMB: Morgan Houia 2, Dana'jah Gore 2, Shaquera Johnson 8, Jada Gore 4, Jordan Berger 12, Daveona Hatchell 10, Anslee Wood 5, Jenna Berger 6, Savanna Wood 4, Shania Cox 3, Jevelyn Cox 1, Julie Carini 5.
Home: Ikela Green 14, Ty'Anna Green 1, Aundrea Washington 6, Myia Bellamy 5.
3-pointers: North Myrtle Beach 3 (S. Johnson 2, A. Wood 1), Loris 2 (I. Green 2). Team fouls: North Myrtle Beach 10, Loris 7. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.
Green Sea Floyds 37, (at) Hemingway 32 (OT): Tamara Jackson had 15 points and Jalinda Johnson added 13 as the Trojans won their Region VI-A opener.
GSF
9
9
9
4
6
—
37
Hemingway
2
11
11
7
1
—
32
GSF: Laura Black 2, Tamara Jackson 15, Jalinda Johnson 13, Kyneisha Graham 1, Zian Johnson 4, Selena McCall 2.
Hemingway: Ronisha Holmes 11, Mikala Dollard 4, Wykashia Space 9, Keaisha Stokes 4, Aniya Johnson 3, Brianna Williams 1.
3-pointers: GSF 4 (Jackson 2, Johnson 2), Hemingway 1 (Holmes). Team fouls: GSF 10, Hemingway 13. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Hemingway 3-3 (0-1 Region VI-A), Green Sea Floyds 6-4 (1-0).
Socastee 42, (at) West Florence 34: Shayla Baldwin had 18 points to lead the Braves to a Region VI-5A win.
Socastee
13
6
7
16
—
42
West Florence
8
5
9
12
—
34
Socastee: Galindez 2, Baldwin 18, LeDuc 5, Altman 4, Roberts 13.
West Florence: Jackson 4, Rainey 17, Jones 2, Keyes 1, Hayes 4, Jeffrey 2, Outlaw 2.
3-pointers: Socastee 4 (Baldwin 1, Roberts 3). Team fouls: Socastee 9, West Florence 10. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Socastee 7-8 (1-1 Region VI-5A), West Florence 6-7 (0-2).
Boys basketball
