High school roundup (Jan. 9, 2017)

Girls basketball
(At) Loris 45, Georgetown 36: Ikela Green had 23 points to lead the Lions to a win in their Region VI-3A opener.
Georgetown
11
7
9
9
—
36
Loris
9
12
10
14
—
45
Georgetown: Lance 11, Olin 3, Cooper 1, Anderson 4, Milton 8, Penison 8, Eaddy 1.
Loris: Jackson 1, I. Green 23, T. Green 8, Bellamy 8, Williams 2, Harris 3.
3-pointers: Georgetown 2 (Lance 1, Olin 1), Loris 4 (I. Green 3, T. Green 1). Team fouls: Georgetown 13, Loris 16. Fouled out: Harris. Technical fouls: None. Records: Georgetown 0-1 Region VI-3A, Loris 9-6 (1-0 Region VI-3A).
Boys basketball
(At) Loris 58, Georgetown 56: Travis Walters had 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead hte Lions past the Bulldogs.
Georgetown
17
14
14
11
—
56
Loris
8
12
21
17
—
58
Georgetown: Jones 12, Lucas 2, Snow 15, Dorsey 8, McGirt 14, Jordan 5.
Loris: Isiahi 8, K. Bellamy 3, Stevenson 3, Gore 5, Walters 11, Smith 12, Drayton 4, Grissett 6, D. Bellamy 6.
3-pointers: Georgetown 3 (Jones 2, Snow 1), Loris 3 (K. Bellamy 1, Stevenson 1, Isiahi 1). Team fouls: Georgetown 20, Loris 15. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Georgetown 0-1 Region VI-3A, Loris 7-2 (1-0 Region VI-3A).
