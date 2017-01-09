High School Sports

January 9, 2017 8:40 PM

High school roundup (Jan. 9, 2017)

From staff reports

Girls basketball

(At) Loris 45, Georgetown 36: Ikela Green had 23 points to lead the Lions to a win in their Region VI-3A opener.

Georgetown

11

7

9

9

36

Loris

9

12

10

14

45

Georgetown: Lance 11, Olin 3, Cooper 1, Anderson 4, Milton 8, Penison 8, Eaddy 1.

Loris: Jackson 1, I. Green 23, T. Green 8, Bellamy 8, Williams 2, Harris 3.

3-pointers: Georgetown 2 (Lance 1, Olin 1), Loris 4 (I. Green 3, T. Green 1). Team fouls: Georgetown 13, Loris 16. Fouled out: Harris. Technical fouls: None. Records: Georgetown 0-1 Region VI-3A, Loris 9-6 (1-0 Region VI-3A).

Boys basketball

(At) Loris 58, Georgetown 56: Travis Walters had 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead hte Lions past the Bulldogs.

Georgetown

17

14

14

11

56

Loris

8

12

21

17

58

Georgetown: Jones 12, Lucas 2, Snow 15, Dorsey 8, McGirt 14, Jordan 5.

Loris: Isiahi 8, K. Bellamy 3, Stevenson 3, Gore 5, Walters 11, Smith 12, Drayton 4, Grissett 6, D. Bellamy 6.

3-pointers: Georgetown 3 (Jones 2, Snow 1), Loris 3 (K. Bellamy 1, Stevenson 1, Isiahi 1). Team fouls: Georgetown 20, Loris 15. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Georgetown 0-1 Region VI-3A, Loris 7-2 (1-0 Region VI-3A).

