Hardwood Report: As one Seahawk struggles, another soars in key game

Few things are guaranteed in life, but Nia Sumpter scoring in double digits over the past few years has become close to a sure thing for the Myrtle Beach girls basketball team.
Coming into play Friday night, the Wright State commit had scored 10 or more points in 24 consecutive games dating back to last season (Jan. 19, 2016 – seven points, vs. St. James).
To all a beginning, and to the same an end. And Sumpter’s streak is no different.
In the Seahawks’ biggest game to this point of the season, the senior standout was held to a season-low nine points against Region VII-4A rival Wilson. In most cases, that would be a harbinger of good things for the team’s opponent.
There is more than one player in the Myrtle Beach lineup with all-state credentials, however.
Kiana Adderton – also headed to Wright State – exploded for 31 points in the Myrtle Beach’s 67-56 win over the Tigers. With the win, the Seahawks became the first visiting girls hoops team to leave the Wilson gym with a win.
Often a forgotten asset due to Sumpter’s reliability, Adderton’s capability to play virtually every position on the floor is not one Myrtle Beach girls hoops coach Jennifer Dennison takes lightly.
“We just need her to keep doing her job day in and day out. She’s playing team basketball and finishing around the basket,” Dennison said.
Many challenges still remain for the Seahawks, but earning a victory in one of the more hostile environments in S.C. high school basketball – and doing so without a stellar night from one of their stars – has to give the No. 2-ranked team in Class 4A quite the boost of confidence.
10 and counting …
One can tend to be quite the lonely number.
If one thing is sure as of late, the Conway boys basketball team intends to keep it that way.
An early December defeat at the hand of rival Myrtle Beach stands as the only loss on the Tigers’ ledger, less than 24 hours after the school’s football team fell in the Lower State semifinal round at Fort Dorchester. Many of those same players who contributed on the gridiron did the same that night on the hardwood, and according to Conway coach Mike Hopkins, their lack of fitness and continuity showed.
“I really want to see how we do when everyone has their legs and all of us are on the same page,” he said following a game last month.
Apparently getting on the same page was the easy part. But could Hopkins have seen a 10-game win streak in his team’s near future?
Not likely.
Yet, the No. 4-ranked team in Class 5A according to the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association is rolling, earning its 10th consecutive victory Friday night with a 75-60 win over Socastee.
At the moment, the Tigers are playing as well as any squad in the state, receiving quality contributions from starters whose names are well known to most – Jaylen and Juwan Moody, Jimmy Nichols and Darren Stanley. However, depth is something Hopkins is not taking for granted, blessed with the ability to win the battle of attrition due to the number of bodies at his disposal.
Still, he doesn’t see Conway as a finished product. Several key pieces have yet to take the floor this season due to injury, and with so much youth he feels the team has only reached the tip of its potential.
“We can’t get to involved with what everyone says about us or who we are playing,” Hopkins said. “Our team has to continue to work hard, and get better with each day and each game. Hopefully we can do that.”
‘FAB 5’ (...AND SOME) PERFORMANCES
Kiana Adderton, Myrtle Beach: In her team’s biggest game to date, the Seahawks senior standout came up big Friday night with 31 points to lead them to a 67-56 win over Wilson.
Justin Busby, Christian Academy: The Saints’ senior sharpshooter was 12-for-17 from the field for 27 points, leading his team to a 96-64 win over King’s Academy last week.
Bryce Schneider,Christian Academy: The Richmond signee scored 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting to help lead the Saints to a 96-64 win over King’s Academy last week.
Ellen Nardella, Carolina Forest: When the Panthers’ sharpshooter gets going, watch out … she can rack up points fast. West Florence figured this out on Thursday night, when she knocked down five 3-pointers en route to a 23-point night as Carolina Forest opened Region VI-5A play with a 69-42 win.
Jordan Furlough, St. James: Though unable to deliver a victory in his team’s Region VII-4A opener at North Myrtle Beach, the junior wingman scored 23 points for the Sharks in their 62-54 loss on Friday night.
Chris Johnson, North Myrtle Beach: In addition to making his share of plays on the defensive end, the Chiefs’ lone senior led the way Friday night with 23 points, each of which proved crucial in North Myrtle Beach’s 62-54 win over St. James.
Tamara Jackson, Green Sea Floyds: The Trojans’ scoring machine continues to fill the bucket, this time pouring in 22 points in a 49-42 loss to Loris last week.
GAMES TO WATCH NEXT WEEK
Boys basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 10: Sumter at Conway, Latta at Carvers Bay, Waccamaw at Lake City, Socastee at West Florence
Thursday, Jan. 12: Myrtle Beach at St. James
Friday, Jan. 13: Sumter at Carolina Forest, West Florence at Conway
Girls basketball
Tuesday, Jan 10: Green Sea Floyds at Hemingway, Carolina Forest at South Florence
Friday, Jan. 13: North Myrtle Beach at Marlboro County
