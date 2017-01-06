Dominant defensive effort earns NMB girls easy win over St. James

In region play, there are no nights off — every game counts.
With such in mind, North Myrtle Beach girls hoops coach Jude Hunt plead with his team to set the tone, one that would carry the chiefs throughout their 8-game Region VII-4A slate.
After one night, so far … so good.
Led by its play on the defensive end of the floor, a stingy North Myrtle Beach squad opened league play with a flourish by dismantling St. James, 59-23.
“It’ s nice to start region play like that,” Hunt said. “We felt we had a good chance of winning tonight. We talked about doing everything that we could do and not having anything left when we left the floor, and I felt we did that.”
The Chiefs held their foes from Murrells Inlet scoreless for the game’s first 10 minutes. Already facing an uphill battle — the Sharks playing without one of their more experienced guards due to a bout with pinkeye — a suffocating full-court press certainly didn’t help matters either, as North Myrtle Beach forced 19 turnovers in the contest.
“We didn’t do a good job of handling their pressure, and getting ourselves in a position to score points,” said St. James girls basketball coach Stan Patterson. “I though the girls kept working hard, but we just have to go back to work to figure out how we can get the ball in the basket.”
North Myrtle Beach also made it a point to own the glass, bringing down 38 rebounds — well ahead of the nine St. James brought in for the game.
“Rebounding is a huge aspect of our game. We make a big deal about it,” Hunt said. “It’s something we feel anyone in our lineup is capable of doing. It doesn’t take talent to out-hustle people and rebound. So we make a big deal aboutt that.”
Eleven North Myrtle Beach players scored in the game. Leading the way was Julie Carini, who had a game-high 11 points. She also had four rebounds, two steals and a pair of blocks.
Daveona Hatchell and Savannah Wood each chipped in 9 points for the Chiefs in a winning effort.
“That’s one of the great things about this team. They care about each other and are really unselfish,” Hunt said. “They do everything to make sure everyone is involved and has the opportunity to score. It is something I am really proud of.”
Haley Brandon’s 6 points led the way for St. James.
STJ
0
11
9
3
—
23
NMB
14
17
20
8
—
59
STJ (23): Illene De Los Santos 1, Cherish Washington 3, Abigail Rumpf 3, Kaswana Haynes 4, Alexus Alston 2, Hunter Clapham 4, Haley Brandon 6.
NMB (59): Morgan Houia 2, Danajah Gore 4, Shaquera Johnson 2, Jada Gore 3, Jordan Berger 4, Daveona Hatchell 9, Anslee Wood 5, Savannah Wood 9, Jevelyn Cox 4, Aquera Johnson 6, Julie Carini 11.
3-pointers: STJ 3 (Rumpf, Brandon 2), NMB 3 (A. Wood, S. Wood 2). Team fouls: STJ 14, NMB 8. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: De Los Santos (STJ).
Records: STJ 7-9 (0-1 Region VII-4A), NMB 9-6 (1-0 Region VII-4A)
