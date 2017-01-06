Threat of winter weather causes postponements, cancellations

Winter weather approaching the Palmetto State has put high school athletic events on ice in various portions of the state … and the Grand Strand is no different.
With the potential for snow, ice and heavy rain — dependent on one’s location in South Carolina — a host of events have either been moved up, postponed or canceled.
As reported by The Sun News on Wednesday, the Myrtle Beach boys and girls basketball teams will travel to Florence on Friday, taking on Region VII-4A foe Wilson. The doubleheader tips off at 6 p.m.
The contests were initially to take place on Saturday.
Anticipating a healthy crowd at its Battle at the Beach: Seahawk Duals event on Saturday, the possibility of inclement weather forced the cancellation of the event.
Carolina Forest has also canceled its basketball doubleheader on Saturday against E.A. Ashley (N.C.), as well as varsity wrestling matches against Dreher on Friday and Saturday.
The Panthers’ boys basketball tilt with South Florence originally set for Monday has also been rescheduled, and now will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
A doubleheader between Waccamaw and St. James has been postponed till Jan. 21. It will start at noon. Boys and girls hoops contests between Conway and North Myrtle Beach have also been postponed.
The Socastee wrestling team’s trip to the North Brunswick (N.C.) Invitational has also been canceled.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
On ice
High school sporting events postponed or canceled
Saturday
Basketball
E.A. Ashley (N.C.) at Carolina Forest, canceled
North Myrtle Beach at Conway, postponed
Waccamaw at St. James, postponed to Jan. 21
Myrtle Beach at Wilson, game being played Friday
Wrestling
Socastee at North Brunswick (N.C.) Invitational, canceled
Battle at the Beach: Seahawk Duals (at Myrtle Beach), canceled
Carolina Forest at Dreher, canceled
Monday
Boys basketball
Carolina Forest at South Florence, postponed to Tuesday
Comments