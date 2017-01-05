High school sports notes, roundup (Jan. 5, 2016)

Winter weather approaching the Palmetto State has put high school athletic events on ice in various portions of the state … and the Grand Strand is no different.
With the potential for snow, ice and heavy rain — dependent on one’s location in South Carolina — a host of events have either been moved up, postponed or canceled.
As reported by The Sun News on Wednesday, the Myrtle Beach boys and girls basketball teams will travel to Florence on Friday, taking on Region VII-4A foe Wilson. The doubleheader tips off at 6 p.m.
The contests were initially to take place on Saturday.
Anticipating a healthy crowd at its Battle at the Beach: Seahawk Duals event on Saturday, the possibility of inclement weather forced the cancellation of the event.
Carolina Forest has also canceled its basketball doubleheader on Saturday against E.A. Ashley (N.C.), as well as varsity wrestling matches against Dreher on Friday and Saturday.
The Panthers’ boys basketball tilt with South Florence originally set for Monday has also been rescheduled, and now will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 10
The Socastee wrestling team’s trip to the North Brunswick (N.C.) Invitational has also been canceled.
Currently, two area hoops doubleheaders are still on as scheduled: North Myrtle Beach at Conway; and Waccamaw at St. James.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
▪ (At) South Columbus (N.C.) 46, Green Sea Floyds 37
The Trojans were unable to claw out of a double-digit hole, falling to the Stallions on Thursday night.
“Right off the bat in the third, (South Columbus) jumped on us,” said Green Sea Floyds coach Tracy Kienast. “Our team fought to trim the lead, getting it down from 13 points to about three, but we just couldn’t pull any closer.”
Trojans guard Tamara Jackson scored a game-high 17 points in a losing effort.
GSF
8
7
18
13
—
37
SC
7
8
11
11
—
46
GSF (37): Laura Black 2, Tamara Jackson 17, Jalinda Johnson 9, Kyniehsa Graham 3, Breonna Gore 2, Alelyah McCall 3, Selena McCall 1
SC (46): Hailey Sarvis 8, Haley Rising 5, Carson Powell 4, Caila Tuberville 9, Makala Wright 16, Sarah Faulk 4.
3-pointers: GSF 5 (Jackson 2, Johnson, Graham, A. McCall), SC 2 (Sarvis, Turbeville). Team fouls: GSF 20, SC 7. Fouled out: A. McCall (GSF). Technical fouls: Bench (GSF)
Records: GSF 5-4
▪ Carolina Forest 69, (at) West Florence 42
A fast start allowed the Panthers to cruise to the finish line Thursday night, earning their first win in Region VI-5A play by way of a rout.
Ellen Nardella hit five 3-pointers en route to 23 points on the night. Cheyenne Pyles wasn’t too far behind, scoring 21 points.
Alexis Tomlin earned a double-double in the game, scoring 14 points along with hauling in 15 rebounds. She also had seven blocks.
CF
14
23
18
14
—
69
WF
8
13
5
16
—
42
CF: Ellen Nardella 23, Cheyenne Pyles 21, Alexis Tomline 14, Aubrey Bowel 4, Jordan Martin 4, Gabby Giracello 3.
Record: CF 9-4 (1-0 Region VI-5A)
▪ West Brunswick 43, (at) Loris 39
WB
7
14
11
11
—
43
LOR
8
9
12
12
—
39
BOYS BASKETBALL
▪ (At) Loris 56, West Brunswick 45
Sometimes the best wins are the gritty ones.
For Loris, such was the case on Thursday night, the Lions using a second half surge to pull out a win over West Brunswick.
“We played hard, came together and most importantly found some consistency,” said Loris boys basketball coach Adrain Grady. “This was a hard-fought win. I’m most encouraged that we kept grinding and kept fighting. In many ways, I believe we grew up a little bit.”
WB
8
13
17
7
—
45
LOR
9
10
15
22
—
56
WB (45): Brown 14, Parker 3, Daniel 3, Shewitt 2, Gilbert 2, Thomas 3, Anrens 2, Woodard 11, McCray 5.
LOR (56): Jahrique Isaiah 15, Levon Stevenson 2, Bobby Gore 10, Travis Walters 6, Antron Smith 2, Kavon Drayton 9, Derick Grissett 5, Darius Bellamy 5.
Team fouls: WB 20, LOR 20. Fouled out: Woodard (WB). Technical fouls: None.
Records: LOR 5-2
▪ South Columbus (NC) 65, Green Sea Floyds 44
