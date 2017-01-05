Clash of the titans: Myrtle Beach, Wilson girls clash to open region play

Certain opponents tend to command your full attention … not just during that particular season, but the offseason as well.
The Myrtle Beach girls basketball program has become the envy of many others statewide, its consistency among the reasons the Seahawks are a perennial contender for a state title.
Every season begins with visions of being the last team standing at the end. To get there, however, taking care of business in Region VII-4A play is a top priority.
“When that region part of the schedule starts, every night each of them are going to give us every thing they have,” said Myrtle Beach girls basketball coach Jennifer Dennison. “With that said, we have to come mentally prepared for the game.”
Almost immediately, Myrtle Beach will learn just how locked in it truly is.
An atmosphere unlike any other in the league, the Seahawks will pay a visit Friday to rival Wilson, the winner getting an early leg up in Region VII-4A.
Initially scheduled for Saturday, the game — as well as the boys tilt that is to follow — were rescheduled as a result of winter weather approaching a large swath of the Palmetto State. Inevitably, it moves up by 24 hours one of the Lower State’s blossoming rivalries, built largely on the success of both programs and their pursuit of a common goal.
The teams played three times a season ago, Myrtle Beach winning each of the last two matchups — among them a 47-38 victory over the Tigers in the Lower State 3A final.
Nearly 11 months have passed since that game, but that loss remains lodged in the minds of Wilson players.
“There are two options — win or learn. And we definitely learned from that game,” said Wilson girls basketball coach Gerrin Harrison. “With all players returning, I’m certain that each player gained something in the loss that they are carrying this season. Hopefully, we are better because of it.”
Many of those who played starring roles in last year’s contests return this season. While Myrtle Beach is led by the front court duo of Kiana Adderton and Nia Sumpter — both Wright State signees — Wilson’s entire squad is back for another run at an elusive state crown.
A balanced lineup blessed with its share of size, veteran leadership and young talent, the Tigers present a welcome test for a Seahawks team that has yet to lose to instate competition, according to Dennison.
“It’s great. I love to play great competition,” she said. “We just have to do the little things and stay focused.”
As for Wilson, it feels its best basketball is yet to come. Playing in the prestigious Junior Orange Bowl Girls’ Basketball Classic in Miami, Fla., it allowed the Tigers an opportunity to earn valuable reps and, in some cases, needed rest ahead of the region slate.
“It’s a tough call. We have a freshman point guard in Loyal McQueen, who I’m certain benefited from the reps,” Harrison said. “The time off helped (starting point guard Shamiyah) Barnes and (center Keturah) Hunter recover from injury.”
Tip time is at 6 p.m. for the girls game, followed by the boys hoops contest 15 minutes after this contest is completed.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
High school basketball
Friday night
Girls basketball
Carolina Forest at West Florence
Conway at Socastee, 7:30 p.m.
St. James at North Myrtle Beach
Creek Bridge at Aynor
Lake View at Loris, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at Carvers Bay
Boys basketball
Carolina Forest at West Florence
Socastee at Conway
St. James at North Myrtle Beach
Creek Bridge at Aynor
Lake View at Loris, 6 p.m.
Johnsonville at Carvers Bay
