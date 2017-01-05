Conway girls take down St. James, ready for first region contest

▪ (At) Conway 65, St. James 34 | The Tigers – with the help of Meme Williams and Zakera Chadmon – picked up a much-needed win over the Sharks just before Region VI-5A play begins.
Chadmon had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds to go along with eight assists and two steals, while Williams put up a game-high 15 points.
Conway senior Neci Hemingway fell just short of a double-double of her own with nine points and 10 rebounds as well as four assists and two steals. Lenaejha Evans had 12 points of her own as well as three steals and two assists, while Kishanda Adams grabbed eight boards to go along with her three points.
"A lot of girls stepped up," Tigers coach Shamae Hemingway said.
Now, Conway plays in its first region game Friday against Socastee and coach Hemingway likes where the Tigers (6-4) stand heading into a grueling Region VI-5A slate.
"We’ll just have to see," she said.
SJ
2
16
6
10
—
34
CON
16
9
21
9
—
65
St. James (34): Hunter Claphan 7, Alexus Alston 2, Kaswana Haynes 8, Dominique Gross 2, Abigail Rumpf 8, Sarah Bryson 5, Cherish Washington 2.
Conway (65): Meme Williams 15, Kishanda Adams 3, Zakera Chadmon 13, Neci Hemingway 9, Lenaejha Evans 12, Johnna Stanzione 3.
3-pointers: SJ 3 (Bryson 1, Rumpf 2), CON 3 (Williams 3). Team fouls: SJ 12, CON 5. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Conway 6-4, St. James 5-8.
