High school roundup (Jan. 4, 2017)

Girls basketball
▪ Socastee 65, (at) Waccamaw 15 | Haley Altman had a game-high 20 points, Shayla Baldwin put up 19 and Jaelyn Grandison scored 10 as the Braves cruised to a blowout win over the Warriors.
SOC
18
19
19
9
—
65
WAC
6
5
2
2
—
15
Socastee(65): Ariyana Green 1, Eboni Blake 2, Shayla Baldwin 19, Hailey LeDuc 3, Jaelyn Grandison 10, Haley Altman 20, Mercer Roberts 6, Jadan Jones 4.
Waccamaw (18): Samirah Murray 2, Anna Franklin 5, Alexandra Jaouiche 6, Aleah Bromell 2.
3-pointers: WAC 1 (Franklin 1), SOC 1 (Baldwin 1). Team fouls: SOC 13, WAC N/A. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Team records: Socastee 6-6, Waccamaw 4-5.
Boys basketball
▪ (At) Loris 61, Green Sea Floyds 26 | Darius Bellamy had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Lions in a rout of the Trojans.
GSF
2
10
9
5
—
26
LOR
18
14
14
13
—
61
Green Sea Floyds (26): Gillard 5, Jackson 2, Graham 4, Dixon 5, Cambell 6, Graham 2, Powell 2.
Loris (61): Jahrique Isaiah 4, Carl Green 7, Surqavin Hemingway 3, Levon Stevenson 8, Bobby Gore 4, Travis Walters 8, Antron Smith 10, Kavon Drayton 2, Derick Grissett 8, Darius Bellamy 14,
3-pointers: GSF 1 (Gillard), LOR 4 (Green, Hemingway, Stephenson, Smith). Team fouls: GSF 16, LOR 20. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Team records: Loris 4-2, GSF N/A.
▪ Hemingway 61, (at) Carvers Bay 58 | The Tigers escaped with a road win over the Bears as Tyrik Lewis scored 14 and Darius Taylor put up 13 to lead the way for Hemingway.
H
10
14
20
13
—
61
CB
17
12
11
18
—
58
Hemingway (61): Solomon Skinner 5, Darius Taylor 13, Desmond Pressley 5, Darius Brown 5, JaQuan Julious 2, JuJu Williams 8, Tyrik Lewis 14, Micah Bryant 2, Cephon Lewis 2.
Carvers Bay (58): Jeremiah Greene 11, Will Holmes 3, Stephon Green 9, Janaz Sumpter 5, Andre Marks 17, Jaquan Reed 2, PJ Epps 7, Keith Bromell 4.
3-pointers: H 4 (Soloman 1, D. Taylor 1, D. Presley 1, Darius 1), CB 2 (J. Green 1, Marks 1). Team fouls: H 19, CB 14. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Team records: Carvers Bay 5-9, 1-1 Region; Hemingway 8-5.
Comments