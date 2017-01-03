Myrtle Beach girls cruise past Georgetown in final non-region tuneup

Things won’t always be as easy for the Myrtle Beach girls basketball team as it was Tuesday.
With that in mind, Seahawks coach Jennifer Dennison could not afford to take her foot off the pedal — even with second-stringers seeing time in the midst of a blowout win.
Mere days ahead of the start to Region VII-4A play, the Seahawks looked to be in peak form, never trailing in a 70-27 victory over longtime nemesis Georgetown.
“We took a lot of time off since (Dec. 22 ) and Beach Ball, so we told them to do the little things, work on the fundamentals,” Dennison said. “Fundamentals are going to win ball games, especially when it comes to playing in our region. We have a big game on Saturday, so we’re getting ready.”
Myrtle Beach didn’t take long to seize control, with stars Kiana Adderton and Nia Sumpter leading the way. The Wright State commits combined for 13 points in the opening quarter, more than half of the Seahawks’ output en route to a 25-10 lead.
Dennison’s team continued its onslaught in the second, this time with its defense leading the way. For the quarter, Myrtle Beach outscored the visiting Bulldogs 20-5 in the frame, allowing its lead to swell to 30 points.
Despite playing subs in the second half, the Seahawks advantage continued to balloon, eventually settling at 43 points.
According to Georgetown girls basketball coach Tony Ford, the result of the contest had a little to do with one’s team’s youth and the veteran presence of the other.
“Our youth showed really showed itself tonight against a really good Myrtle Beach basketball team,” he said. “If anything, games like this will do a lot for us come region play. That’s the reason we scheduled them … it can only make our team better.”
Adderton led Myrtle Beach with 18 points, while Sumpter joined her in double figures with 12.
Georgetown’s Alexus Milton scored a team-high 8 points in a losing effort.
While savoring another victory, Dennison’s mind has already moved on to the all-important conference slate and the challenges it will present.
“I love to play competition,” she said. “Regardless of whether it is North Myrtle Beach, St. James, Wilson, or the new team in our region Marlboro County, we are going to get everyone’s best shot. We have to be ready for everything.”
GEO
10
5
10
2
—
27
MB
25
20
14
11
—
70
GEO (27): A. Lance 3, L. Olin 6, A. Cooper 5, D. Anderson 5, A. Milton 8.
MB (70): Ajia Kelly 6, Ivy Collins 9, Nia Sumpter 12, Alejandra Morales 5, Janell Horton 2, Saquarius Acosta 2, Kiana Adderton 18, Kira Bell 4, Tatyanna Hollins 9, Makayla Morgan 3.
3-pointers: GEO 3 (Olin 2, Cooper), MB 3 (Collins, Hollins 2). Team fouls: GEO 6, MB 7. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.
