Hope springs anew for area hoops coaches as calendar switches to 2017

What’s a new year without resolutions?
As billions went to work molding a vision of their desires for 2017, area hoops basketball coaches were already putting their New Year’s resolution into practice.
Time is of the essence, however, in part because it is something none of them have.
With the end of winter break and the holiday hoops period, the sprint to the playoffs truly begins this week for most local basketball squads, teams leaping headfirst into region play.
“In many ways, (non-region play and holiday hoops) is like an exhibition. You want to win them, but don’t have the same importance the region schedule does,” said Myrtle Beach boys basketball coach Craig Martin. “We want to be playing our best in those games, but these ones certainly helps us in preparing for that.”
Business quickly picks up for both to begin league play, though, paying a visit to Wilson on Saturday. Region VII-4A has the potential to be rather interesting, particularly on the boys side, where five teams will jockey for four playoff spots.
When it comes to Region VII-4A on the girls side, Myrtle Beach and Wilson are likely to compete for league and Lower State crowns, as they did a season ago. Marlboro County, North Myrtle Beach and St. James also will battle for playoff spots.
Myrtle Beach’s boys hoops team was rather active the past two weeks, getting six games in courtesy of the Panther Classic at Carolina Forest and last week’s Beach Ball Classic. Only two other squads locally participated in two tournaments this winter break — the Carolina Forest and St. James boys, who like the Seahawks, experienced mixed results.
Among those riding into the new year on a high is the Conway boys hoops team, which is riding an 8-game winning streak and a Panther Classic title into 2017. The Tigers start off Region VI-5A competition taking on longtime rival Socastee.
After winning a playoff games last season, the Conway girls are hoping to take the next step this season and potentially a Region VI-5A crown. The league is certainly up for grabs, with each of the teams closely matched.
Waccamaw and Georgetown have the potential to make noise in the race to a Region VI-3A boys title, while the Green Sea Floyds girls may have quite a bit to say about who claims the Region VI-A championship.
As for the Carvers Bay boys, the squad began Region VII-2A play prior to the holiday break. The Bears re-enter the conference slate with a 5-7 record, 1-1 in the league.
Getting healthy would do the team a lot of good, said coach Jeff Mezzatesta.
“We haven’t been healthy all season,” he said following the Panther Classic at Carolina Forest. “I’d love to see what we have when everyone is available.”
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
