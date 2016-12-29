High school sports roundup (Dec. 29, 2016)

BOYS BASKETBALL
Wade Hampton (G) 63, Carolina Forest 52: Down 18 at one point, the Panthers battled back to make it a game against Wade Hampton, but was unable to complete the comeback as the Generals earned a win in the C. Dan Joyner Poinsettia Classic in Greenville. Jaylen Johnson led Carolina Forest with 13 points, while Damon McDowell finished with 12.
CF
12
14
9
17
—
52
WH
17
17
15
14
—
63
CF: Jaylen Johnson 13, Damon McDowell 12, Tariq Timmons 10, T-Jay Brunson 9, Seth Brown 5, Matt Beale 3.
Georgetown 56, Cross 44: Darius McGirt scored 22 points, going 10-of-19 from the field to lead the Bulldogs to a win in their Berkeley Holiday Classic finale. Georgetown scored 24 points in the final quarter, allowing it to cruise to the win. Also in double figures for the Bulldogs was Cassius Jones, who went 4-for-5 from 3-point range en route to scoring 14 points.
GEO
12
15
4
24
—
55
CHS
8
13
11
12
—
44
GEO (55): C. Jones 14, W. Lucas 3, W. Daniels 3, D. Gardner 6, J. Logan 4, D. McGirt 22, T. Jordan 3.
CHS (44): T. Richardson 8, M. Shaw 2, K.Lisbon 11, J. Riplay 2, D. Stinson 5, B.J. Fuller 11, K. Douglas 5.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Myrtle Beach 34, Assumption (Ky.) 28: Aquera Johnson scored a game-high 19 points as the Chiefs earned a second consecutive victory at the Carolina Invitational in Charleston. North Myrtle Beach outscored Assumption 11-2 in the fourth period, erasing a 3-point deficit to start the frame.
As a result of her play, Johnson earned all-tournament honors.
NMB
8
5
10
11
—
34
AHS
8
8
10
2
—
28
NMB (34): Danaja Gore 1, Shaquera Johnson 4, Daveona Hatchell 6, Anslee Wood 1, Savanna Wood 3, Aquera Johnson 19.
AHS (28): Samantha Babey 10, Jenna Calhoun 2, Piper Gray 8, Kristen Olnick 2, Payton Cronen 6.
3-pointers: NMB 1 (S. Wood), AHS 4 (Babey 2, Gray 2). Team fouls: NMB 13, AHS 17. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.
Records: NMB 7-6, AHS 6-5.
Berkeley 36, Carvers Bay 30 (F/OT): The Stags held off the Bears in overtime to earn a third-place finish Thursday at the Berkeley Holiday Classic.
Christ Church 63, Carolina Forest 53: A 33-13 run over the course of the game’s final 11 minutes sealed the Panthers’ fate, as the Cavaliers took home a 10-point win in the Lady Sandlapper tournament in Taylors.
Lee County (Ga.) 42, St. James 22: The Trojans claimed the Atlantic Division title at the Carolina Invitational courtesy of a 20-point win over the Sharks.
