High school roundup (Dec. 27, 2016)

Girls basketball
St. James 33, Mount Tabor (N.C.) 30: At Charleston, Abigail Rumpf had 12 points to lead the Sharks to a win in the Carolina Invitational’s Atlantic Division.
St. James will play the winner of Pinewood Prep and Cane Bay at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinals.
St. James
6
12
5
10
—
33
Mt. Tabor
4
14
4
8
—
30
St. James: Illene De Los Santos 7, Kaswana Haynes 6, Alexus Alston 4, Hunter Clatham 2, Haley Brandon 2, Abigail Rumpf 12.
Mount Tabor: Ciara Wright 4, Jaya Mishim 3, Dawson Wisk 10, Jaynisis Johnson 2, Ovodishul Iashar 2, Aasha Abbor 2, Mylcaya Hargrave 7.
3-pointers: St. James 2 (De Los Santos 1, Rumpf), Mount Tabor 1 (Mishim). Team fouls: St. James 20, Mount Tabor 15. Fouled out: Gross (St. James), Johnson (Mount Tabor). Technical fouls: None. Records: St. James 6-6.
Boys basketball
Nation Ford 65, Georgetown 47: At Berkeley, the Bulldogs came up short in the Berekeley Classic.
Nation Ford
22
15
14
14
—
65
Georgetown
5
8
13
21
—
47
Nation Ford: E. Moulds 9, K. Smith 6, Graham 7, W. Prince 4, D. Miller 13, Chatham 8, Croslay 6, Hendrick 1, M. Bryant 10
Georgetown: C. Jones 9, K. Dixon 2, W. Lucas 6, T. Snow 10, W. Blake 2, D. McGirt 14, T. Jordna 2.
3-pointers: Georgetown 2 (Jones 2). Team fouls: Nation Ford 17, Georgetown 14. Fouled out: Hendrick, Croslay, Snow. Technical fouls: None.
