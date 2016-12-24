Hardwood Report: Conway’s grit reveals itself in Panther Classic win

Good teams don’t always look the part, but they tend to when the moment warrants it.
For 28 minutes on Thursday, a solid Durham Academy (N.C.) team gave Conway fits, and with a 10-point lead headed down the stretch it seemed to have its name on the Panther Classic championship trophy.
But a lot can be revealed about a team in moments of adversity.
What did everyone learn about the Tigers? That even on nights in which they do not live up to their potential, the team still has more than enough to be in contention for a win.
Such certainly was the case in the Panther Classic final, with Conway erasing a 10-point deficit in the game’s final minutes to steal the tournament championship, 47-46 over Durham Academy. A runner by junior guard Juwan Moody as time expired gave it the win, and the Tigers’s sixth in a row.
More encouraging is they got the job done in a game in which their key cogs struggled.
Unstoppable in the tournament’s first three games, forward Jimmy Nichols was held to eight points against Durham Academy, spending much of it on the bench due to foul trouble. Yet in the time he spent riding the pine, another Tiger offered the team a shot in the arm.
Down the stretch, Tonka Hemingway’s contribution proved pivotal. Scoring much of his 11 points down the stretch, his effort proved inspirational and gave Conway belief it could get the job done.
“That’s Tonka, that’s Tonka,” said Conway boys basketball coach Michael Hopkins. “We really wanted an energy guy for us in there. He was making a lot of things happen for us. On the offensive end of the floor, we wanted a few more things in the lane rather than taking as many jump shots as we were. His ability to make them play defense down low really helped us two-fold – allowing us to score points, but also give us a chance to set up our defense as well.”
Fast starts are nothing new at Conway, with Hopkins experiencing more than his share of them while at the school. But he’s more focused on this coming week of practice, one he hopes will help his squad build for the grueling stretch ahead.
“Right now, we’re still finding each other,” he said. “This team has only been together for a few weeks. So guys are starting to work their way in, the football guys are starting to get their legs and we’re showing improvement. Still, there is a long way to go, and a lot of things we can get better at.”
Running the floor
Brunson looking for consistency: Three days of basketball offered a trio of markedly different performances by the Carolina Forest boys basketball team.
Following a night in which the Panthers scored 90 points in a win on Tuesday, they were unable to hit the mark the following night, managing only 39 points in a loss to First Baptist School (Charleston). While able to muster more points in its Panther Classic finale, Carolina Forest was unable to keep pace with Lakewood, whose overall balance pushed it to an impressive 17-point win.
As has come to be the case for boys hoops coach Brian Brunson, he offered a blunt analysis of his team and where it stands going into this coming week’s C. Dan Joyner Poinsettia Classic in Greenville.
“We just have a lot of work to do,” he said. “When we won on Tuesday, I was very disappointed with our defensive effort. On Wednesday (against First Baptist), we didn’t come ready to play at all, and it showed on the court. Our effort was better (Thursday) against Lakewood, but they are just a good basketball team.
“Simply put, though, we have to work on us, because right now we’re still trying to find ourselves a bit.”
Injuries taking toll on Carvers Bay: Jeff Mezzatesta has become accustomed to working around the high school football season, waiting for its pursuit of a championship to end before welcoming them to the Carvers Bay boys hoops team.
This year has proven more troublesome than most, though. A tough, grueling gridiron campaign left a number of the Bears’ two-sport stars battered and bruised going – and unfortunately, not in shape to take to the hardwood.
“It started with Hurricane Matthew, which pushed the football season back a week,” Mezzatesta said. “How far our football team made it in the playoffs also played a role, as we largely started with junior varsity players playing varsity games. But even after that season was over, many of our guys coming from football were so banged up.
“It’s been really tough to work around, to say the least.”
Already missing several key contributors, the injury bug bit further into the Bears on Thursday. While running the floor on defense, guard Tyrek Reed stepped on the foot of an opposing player, severely injuring his ankle.
For Mezzatesta, it is just another entry into an already long medical log.
“It’s tough, but we’re going to keep working,” he said. “I can’t wait to see how we fare when everyone is healthy.”
NMB girls get confidence in losing effort: Goose Creek’s reputation speaks for itself as it tends to be in the state title conversation on a perennial basis.
His team taking on the Gators in last week’s Shootout by the Sea girls final, North Myrtle Beach coach Jude Hunt used his opponent’s winning tradition as a means to motivate his own team. And despite a 58-45 loss, the Chiefs came away with a load of confidence.
“We were right there,” Hunt said. “Early on, we dug ourselves a hole … something you can’t do against good teams. But we fought back, and had (Goose Creek’s) lead to three or five points in the second half. But we just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Playing in Lower State 4A, which is brimming with top-level teams – including rival Myrtle Beach, Wilson and state champion Dreher – such a performance could help in the long run.
“A lot of this is building for what’s coming up after the break,” Hunt said.
The Chiefs head to Charleston this week for the Carolina Invitational, which invites 92 teams to the Lowcountry for holiday hoops action.
Fab 5 performances
Robert Swanson, Myrtle Beach: His 32 points led the way for the Seahawks in a 74-62 win over Statesville Christian (N.C.) on Wednesday.
Duane Moss, Carolina Forest: The Youngstown State signee scored 27 points – including five 3-pointers – in the Panthers’ 92- 81 win over University School of Nashville (Tenn.).
Damon McDowell, Carolina Forest: Finished with 25 points – including 4 3-pointers – in his team’s 92-81 win over University School of Nashville (Tenn.). He also had a 20-point effort two days later in the Panthers’ 63-46 loss to Lakewood.
Jimmy Nichols, Conway: The Tigers’ junior forward scored 23 points and hauled in nine rebounds in his team’s 66-52 win over Martinsburg (W.Va.).
Nia Sumpter, Myrtle Beach: The Wright State signee scored 18 points and had five rebounds for the Seahawks in their 59-46 loss to Monacan (Va.) at the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational.
What to watch next week
▪ Beach Ball Classic (Dec. 26-31): One of the nation’s top prep basketball holiday tournaments takes center stage.
▪ Carolina Forest boys at C. Dan Joyner Poinsettia Classic (Greenville): Panthers head to Upstate looking to test itself against several of the state’s top programs.
▪ St. James, North Myrtle Beach at Carolina Invitational (Charleston): Pair of local teams taking part in prestigious Lowcountry girls hoops tourney featuring 92 teams.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
