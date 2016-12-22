Late surge pushes Conway to Panther Classic title

Nothing much needed to be said in the Conway huddle.
The marching orders were simple — just find a way.
Often lost among the trees on the team’s roster, it was the most diminutive of them who had the ball in his hands when it mattered most on Thursday night. And it was an opportunity he was not going to let go to waste.
Junior guard Juwan Moody’s runner as time expired lifted Conway to a 47-46 win over Durham Academy (N.C.), allowing it to claim the 2016 Panther Classic tournament title. In the game’s final minutes, the Tigers erased a 10-point deficit to come away with a win.
“I told them to keep fighting, keep believing,” said Conway boys basketball coach Michael Hopkins. “They bought in, and we were able to come away with a victory.”
For a large share of the game, Durham Academy guard Jorden Davis torched the Tigers, scoring 24 points. He was particularly deadly from 3-point range, knocking down four shots from long distance.
In an effort to counter Davis’ ability to knock down shots, Conway opted to pick up the pace a little, going with a 3-2 zone. While it didn’t necessarily work all the time, it did take the ball out of the senior guard’s hands.
“By making it a bit frenetic, we achieved the goal of making someone else beat us,” Hopkins said. “They made a few, but we also got some turnovers and rushed shots out of it.”
With standout forward Jimmy Nichols in foul trouble much of the evening, Hopkins looked to the bench in hope of giving his team an energy boost. Tonka Hemingway did just that, scoring a large portion of his 11 points in the game’s final minutes.
“That’s Tonka,” Hemingway said. “He really does a lot of good things for us, and his ability to put pressure on them, get baskets and make foul shots really helped in the comeback.”
Still, the team needed one more miracle. Moody didn’t necessarily know it would be him, though he was more than glad to take the shot.
“The play was originally supposed to go to Jimmy, but there was no way to get it to him,” Moody said. “So when the hole kind of opened up, I just took the shot.”
Moody, who finished with 11 points, was named tournament MVP. Teammates Jimmy Nichols and Darren Stanley also earned all-tournament honors.
CON (46): Juwan Moody 11, Darren Stanley 6, Jaylen Moody 9, Jimmy Nichols 8, Tonka Hemingway 11, Braxton Graves 2.
DA (45): Jorden Davis 24, Nick Beischer 3, Jack McCallie 10, Charlie Mendys 3, Tyler Carpenter 3, Cole Sinclair 3.
3-pointers: CON 2 (Ju. Moody 2), DA 8 (Davis 4, McCallie 2, Mendys, Sinclair). Team fouls: CON 15, DA 14. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
All-Tournament Team
MVP: Juwan Moody, Conway
Conway: Jimmy Nichols, Darren Stanely
Durham Academy: Jorden Davis, Charlie Mendys
Myrtle Beach: Robert Swanson
Lakewood: Davante Pack
Hemingway: Darius Williams
First Baptist School (Charleston): Michael Dukes
Martinsburg: Davonte Redman
Buckhorn (Ala.): Denver Jones
Other local results from Panther Classic on Thursday
Myrtle Beach 68, Booker T. Washington (Tenn.) 57
Buckhorn (Ala.) 62, Carvers Bay 41
Lakewood 63, Carolina Forest 46
