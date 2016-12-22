CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational daily schedule, results (Dec. 23, 2016)

At the Myrtle Beach Convention Center
Saturday, Dec. 17
Game 1: Norcross (Ga.) 65, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 24
Game 2: Monacan (Va.) 78, Prairie View (Colo.) 27
Game 3: Lake Highland (Fla.) 61, Harris County (Ga.) 46
Game 4: Myrtle Beach 58, Hillside (N.C.) 40
Sunday, Dec. 18
Carolinas Challenge
LSU 70, North Carolina 43
Monday, Dec. 19
Game 5: Orangeburg-Wilkinson 59, Prairie View (Colo.) 20
Game 6: Hillside (N.C.) 73, Harris County (Ga.) 37
Game 7: Winder-Barrow (Ga.) 63, Dreher 37
Game 8: Wesleyan (Ga.) 58, Franklin County (Ky.) 35
Game 9: Ferguson (Fla.) 65, Carmel Christian (N.C.) 42
Game 10: South Shore (N.Y.) 61, Socastee 15
Tuesday, Dec. 20
*Game 11: Franklin County (Ky.) 79, Dreher 32
*Game 12: Carmel Christian (N.C.) 62, Socastee 60
Game 13: Monacan (Va.) 58, Norcross (Ga.) 57
Game 14: Myrtle Beach 51, Lake Highland (Fla.) 46
Game 15: Winder-Barrow (Ga.) 65, Wesleyan (Ga.) 60
Game 16: South Shore (N.Y.) 49, Ferguson (Fla.) 31
Carolinas Challenge
North Carolina 87, Jacksonville 57
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Game 17: Harris County (Ga.) 64, Prairie View (Colo.) 58
Game 18: Dreher 53, Socastee 29
Game 19: Hillside (N.C.) 72, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 40
Game 20: Franklin County 67, Carmel Christian (N.C.) 36
Game 21: Norcross (Ga.) 70, Lake Highland (Fla.) 59
Game 22: Wesleyan (Ga.) 65 vs. Ferguson (Fla.) 47
Game 23: Monacan (Va.) 59, Myrtle Beach 46
Game 24: Winder-Barrow (Ga.) 48, South Shore (N.Y.) 46
Thursday, Dec. 22
Consolation Championship
Game 25: Franklin Co. (Ky.) 74, Hillside (N.C.) 52
Fifth Place
Game 26: Norcross (Ga.) 58, Wesleyan (Ga.) 53
Third Place
Game 27: South Shore (N.Y.), 46, Myrtle Beach 45
Championship
Game 28: Monacan (Va.) 54, Winder-Barrow (Ga.) 49
*Played at Myrtle Beach Sports Complex
