Myrtle Beach’s run at CresCom title hits bump vs. Monacan (Va.)

Monacan (Va.) 59, Myrtle Beach 46: Alex Parson scored 25 points — including 8 of 12 from the field — for Monacan as it downed Myrtle Beach in a clash of undefeated teams. She received help from Megan Walker, who had 17 points in a winning effort.
Myrtle Beach’s senior standouts Nia Sumpter and Kiana Adderton scored 18 and 13 points, respectively. However, the Seahawks’ production from the field bogged down in the second half, shooting only 31 percent from the field.
Monacan moves on to play in the CresCom Holiday Invitational title game at 2:15 p.m. The Seahawks will vie for third place at 12:30 a.m.
Winder-Barrow (Ga.) 48, South Shore (N.Y.) 46: Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 24 points for Winder-Barrow, each of which proved precious in a narrow win over South Shore. The Vikings had several opportunities to tie the game, but were unable to hit the mark.
Wesleyan (Ga.) 65, Ferguson (Fla.) 47: The scoring duo of Mikayla Coombs and Jameson Kavel proved too much for Ferguson on Wednesday, their production nearly matching that of the Falcons in leading Wesleyan to an easy win.
Coombs led the way with 25 points, while Kavel added 21.
Ferguson was led by Natalia Pineda, who scored 19.
Norcross (Ga.) 77, Highland (Fla.) 59: Eleven different Norcross players scored Wednesday night for the Blue Devils, allowing them to run away with an 18-point win over Highland.
Tehya Lyons scored 21 points led Norcross with 21 points. Taylor Mason added 11 in a winning effort.
Jiselle Havas’ 11 points was a team-high for Highland.
Franklin Co. (Ky.) 41, Carmel Christian (N.C.) 36: Franklin County shot nearly 78 percent from the field in the second half, allowing it to hang on for a win Wednesday against Carmel Christian.
Hillside (N.C.) 72, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 40: Hillside was relentless on both ends of the floor, holding an advantage of 20 points or more for a large portion of its win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson.
Elisia Grissett scored 19 points for Hillside in a winning effort. SHe wasn’t alone, though, the team receiving 10 points from both Kelbi Lewis and Faith Blackstone.
Dreher 53, Socastee 29: Haliyah Sumpter scored 25 points while Jaelynn Murray had 21 of her own as Dreher notched its first victory at this year’s CresCom Holiday Invitational.
Shayla Baldwin was the only Socastee player in double digits with 12 points.
Harris County (Ga.) 64, Prairie View (Co.) 58: Jessika Carter’s double-double allowed Harris County to score a win at this year’s CresCom Holiday Invitational.
Carter scored 25 points in the game on 12 of 19 shooting. She also brought in 18 rebounds.
CresCom Holiday Invitational
Thursday schedule
Consolation championship: Hillside (N.C.) vs. Franklin Co. (Ky.), 9 a.m.
Fifth place: Norcross (Ga.) vs. Wesleyan (Ga.), 10:45 p.m.
Third place: Myrtle Beach vs. South Shore (N.Y.), 12:30 p.m.
Championship: Monacan (Va.) vs. Winder-Barrow (Ga.), 2:15 p.m.
