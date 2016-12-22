Shootout by the Sea roundup (Dec. 21, 2016)

GIRLS HOOPS
Loris 46, Southside 43: A nip-and-tuck affair throughout, Loris rode Iklea Green’s 22 points to the finish line, allowing the Lions to finish the Shootout by the Sea tournament on a winning note.
LHS (46): Nysha Jackson 2, Ari-Yana Hayes 3, Neaundra Gause 3, Iklea Green 22, Ty’Anna Green 8, Myia Bellamy 5, Keioshya Davis 1, Quantasia Williams 2.
SHS (43): Jadyn Lawrence 12, Nikia Calhoun 7, Nayah Rice 14, Zakiya McKinney 2, Brianna Lewis 4, Shaniah Cobb 4.
Halftime: LHS 22-21. 3-pointers made: LHS 4 (Green 4), SHS 2 (Lawrence, Calhoun). Total fouls: LHS 18, SHS 12. Technical fouls: None.
St. James 38, West Florence 37: Illene De Los Santos and Hunter Clapham scored in double figures, allowing the Sharks to hold off West Florence in their final game at the Shootout by the Sea.
STJ (38): Illene De Los Santos 11, Dominique Gross 3, KaSwana Haynes 4, Hunter Clapham 14, Haley Brandon 6.
WF (37): Jazmyne Jackson 4, Danielle Rainey 3, Jemeyshia Jones 5, Alexis Jeffery 14, Mary Catherine Outlaw 8, Carson Lee 3.
Halftime: STJ 21-19. 3-pointers made: STJ 7 (De Los Santos 3, Clapham 4), WF 2 (Outlaw 2). Total fouls: STJ 18, WF 11. Technical fouls: None.
Byrnes 68, Manning 64: Mo’neya Manuel’s 17 points led the way for Byrnes as it held off Manning in a back-and-forth affair. Two other Rebels were in double figures as Kaitlin Dougan and
MAN (64): Mahogany Green 14, Karsima Kennedy 5, Keyshunna Walker 14, Niyah Brand 3, Ariyonia Busby 6, Nitavia York 2, Measha Jones 8, Kayla Goldsmith 10, Myisha Smiling 2.
BYR (68): Kaitlin Dougan 12, Jada Burton 9, Anna Horner 3, Aleah Lane 6, Myasia Hawthorne 4, Desirae Donald 14, Taylor Guthrie 3, Mo’neya Manuel 17.
Halftime: 31-31. 3-pointers made: MAN 3 (Green 2, Brand), BYR 0. Total fouls: MAN 16, BYR 15. Technical fouls: None.
BOYS HOOPS
Swansea 55, Manning 54: Swansea’s Effix Miller made 7 of his 8 shots, among them four 3-pointers en route to a 29 point night. The Tigers would need every bit, downing Manning by a point.
SWA (55): Aljabir Hines 2, Jacquay Mills 6, Effix Miller 29, Kobe Hardy 3, C.J. Jackson 13, Kendall Brooks 2
MAN (54): Greg Canty 3, David Fulton 7, Michael Cooper 2, Jamerian Lee 8, Khalid Lackings 11, Dejuan Wilson 1, Shykeim Nelson 4, Rashard York 11, Keondre Frierson 2, Darius Williams 6.
Halftime: SWA 28-24. 3-pointers made: SWA 2 (Lackings, York), MAN 4 (Miller 4). Total fouls: SWA 14, MAN 14. Technical fouls: None
Whale Branch 70, Byrnes 42: Whale Branch knocked down nine shots from deep range, with both Kenny Brown and Camrin Miller scoring above 20 points in a runaway victory for the Warriors over the defending state champions.
BYR (42): Derek Morgan 10, Phillip Simpson 3, Davonte Wright 1, Nick Hernandez 2, Hayden Mitchem 10, Jalen Miller 5, Kris Posey 6, Deandre Cornish 4, Josh Moore 2.
WB (70): Kenny Brown 20, Xyion Youmans 10, Camrin Miller 25, Robert Alston 7, Jordan Reeves 2, Kia Wilson 3, George Delaney 1, Roshard Campbell 2.
Halftime: WB 35-26. 3-pointers made: BYR 2 (Simpson, Miller), WB 9 (Brown 3, Miller 3, Alston 2, Wilson). Total fouls: BYR 12, WB 13. Technical fouls: None.
George C. Marshall (Va.) 66, Calhoun County 47: Joseph Lampman knocked down four 3-pointers, leading his team with 20 points to help George C. Marshall (Va.) to a win in the Shootout by the Sea third place game. Jack Foley was the only other player in double figures for Marshall.
MAR (66): Markel Harrison 2, Ryan Robinson 7, Joseph Lampman 20, Patrick Halligan 4, Daniel Deaver 7, Jordan James 8, Jack Foley 18.
CAL (47): Zamuel Frederick 13, Malik Glover 3, Terrance Brunson 10, Camryn Johnson 15, Justin Williams 2, Trevon Gardner 2, Daishon Miller 2.
Halftime: MAR 37-25. 3-pointers made: MAR 6 (Robinson, Lampman 4, Deaver), CAL 7 (Frederick 3, Glover, Brunson 2, Johnson). Total fouls: MAR 5, CAL 14. Technical fouls: None.
