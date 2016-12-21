Loudoun Valley (Va.) makes itself at home, wins Shootout boys title

For years, Chad Dawson tried to visit the Grand Strand during the holiday season.One way or another, however, his plans would hit a roadblock.
So when the Loudoun Valley (Va.) boys basketball coach received word he’d have the opportunity to bring his team to this year’s Shootout by the Sea hoops tournament, he wanted to make sure his team put its best foot forward.
An early haymaker staggered host North Myrtle Beach, the Vikings continuing to throw flurries well into the second half of their 86-47 rout on Wednesday night.
“We’d been trying to get down here for a while now, the past year or two. We really wanted to be down here last year,” Dawson said. “But we came down to Coastal Carolina’s team camp this past summer, got a taste of the athleticism held by teams down here and we came away impressed. To come away from the tournament with a win, it feels good.”
With the victory, Loudoun Valley is the first Virginia team to claim the tourney title.
Particularly key was Loudoun Valley’s ability to shoot the basketball. Ten players made contributions on the night, with three of them landing in double figures. Jordan Miller led the way for the Vikings with 18 points , with Jalen Williams and Dominic Peterson each finishing with 12.
“This is a very good group,” Dawson said. “We went 26-1 last year, so we have a lot of kids returning. We only lost one starter from last year’s team. They’re very cohesive and talented, and shoot the ball really well.”
Such cohesion is what North Myrtle Beach boys hoops coach Alvin Green is looking for, his team not on one accord as the Loudoun Valley press tightened its grip. It led to a number of fast break points for the Vikings, and forced the Chiefs into playing a game of catchup it ultimately couldn’t win.
“I wasn’t pleased with how we responded tonight,” he said. “We came out flat. Kudos to Loudoun Valley for them applying pressure to us, and making it tough for our guys to get open and make shots. Kudos to them, but we have to respond better.”
Cam’hrn Boyd was the only North Myrtle Beach player in double figures.
For all his frustration, Green did find a silver lining.
“The main thing is it was great for my team to become better, handle themselves through adversity and learn every possession counts. There are no plays off,” he said. “I’m looking forward to practicing, we haven’t had enough time on the court. We need that for team bonding and get better at things we aren’t good at.”
LV (86): Jalen Williams 12, Nick Ball 8, Duron Norris 4, Dominic Peterson 12, Jordan Miller 18, Nick Kallivokas 1, Cyle Brown 2, Dylan Jones 3, R. Adams 4, Jamir DeGree 7, Cameron Hippler 5, C. Volker 4, Nick Dize 6.
NMB (47): Chris Johnson 8, Reece Finch 6, Cooper Chandler 1, Tyron Stockdale 9, M. Livingston 5, Travis Collins 2, Cam’hrn Boyd 10, Jevon Griffin 2, C. Gore-Gause 1, Cason McClendon 2, K. Hannah 1.
Halftime: LV 48-26. 3-pointers made: LV 8 (Williams 3, Ball 2, Peterson 2, Jones, Hippler), NMB 1 (Livingston). Total fouls: LV 19, NMB 20. Technical fouls: Stockdale (NMB).
Goose Creek girls earn third Shootout by the Sea title
No doubt, North Myrtle Beach brought its hard hat and shovel to its Shootout by the Sea championship matchup with Goose Creek, hoping not to necessarily have to use it.
Within the first few minutes, however, it became apparent those two items would be needed, as the Gators sprinted out to a 17-2 advantage.
“They really put it on us early, and we had to do a lot of digging in an effort to get out a hole,” said North Myrtle Beach girls basketball coach Jude Hunt. “We nearly got out a few times, but just couldn’t do it.”
On multiple occasions, the Chiefs pulled to within as few as three points. But with every North Myrtle Beach surge, Goose Creek always had an answer.
Mariah Linney earned MVP honors after scoring 16 points for the Gators, leading them to the Shootout by the Sea girls title with a 58-45 victory over North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday night
. With the win, Goose Creek earned its third tournament championship, most in the event’s 13-year history.
Ericka Broughton and Shayla Nelson each had 12 points in a winning effort.
“We knew what type of team we were up against, so we challenge our girls to play at their level,” Hunt said. “And if you look at most of the game, we played at or ahead of them. But when you spot them a 15-point lead, you really put yourself at a disadvantage.”
Aquera Johnson led the Chiefs with 14 points, with Daveona Hatchell the only other North Myrtle Beach player in double figures with 10.
GC (58): Mariah Linney 16, Kolia Adams 4, Ciera Shivers 4, Aniyah Oliver 6, Ericka Broughton 12, Shayla Nelson 12, Daphney Saylor 4.
NMB (45): Danajah Gore 3, Shaquera Johnson 8, Jordan Berger 3, Daveona Hatchell 10, Shania Cox 3, Aquera Johnson 14, Julie Carini 4.
Halftime: GC 31-26. 3-pointers made: GC 1 (Broughton), NMB 1 (Gore). Total fouls: GC 14, NMB 17. Technical fouls: None.
