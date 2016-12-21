Carolina Forest, Conway notch wins on first day of Panther Classic

Sure, it’s the giving season.
And though Carolina Forest boys basketball coach Brian Brunson is in the holiday spirit, he was none too happy about his team giving up more than 80 points in its Panther Classic opener Tuesday night.
Fortunately, the Panthers had more than enough to fill a bucket of their own, outpacing University (Nashville, Tenn.) in an up-and-down affair, 92-81.
“(University) could should the basketball, and I knew that coming in,” Brunson said. “I told them, don’t judge a book by its cover. They came in here and shot lights out.
“I know it is the giving season, but we were a tad too generous tonight. I’d love to hang on to the ball a bit more.”
Carolina Forest turned the ball over 25 times, often leading to transition opportunities for University.
Nevertheless, Carolina Forest had more than enough firepower to overcome its carelessness.
Youngstown State signee Duane Moss scored 27 points, while fellow senior standout Damon McDowell had 25. Two more Panthers scored in double figures as Tariq Timmons chipped in 14 points and Ismael Garcia had 11.
“We played unselfish,” Brunson said. “Instead of jacking up 3-point shots, we got back to what we do. Started attacking the basket, getting points in the point, mixing things up and it allowed us some added opportunities.”
For the game, the teams combined to knock down 27 3-point shots.
Myles Hamilton led University with 27 points, while Drew Dibble had 20 for the Tigers in a losing effort.
USN (81): Truman Christie-Mitchell 2, William Christie-Mitchell 4, Duncan Clark 4, George Corzine 4, Drew Dibble 20, Myles Hamilton 27, Matthew Lewis 6, Connor Shockley 13.
CF (92): Ismael Garcia 11, T-Jay Brunson 3, Richmond Collier 6, Duane Moss 27, Matt Beale 3, Damon McDowell 25, Tariq Timmons 14, Jaylen Johnson 3.
Halftime: CF 58-41. 3-pointers: USN 14 (W. Christie-Mitchell, Clark, Dibble 5, Hamilton 3, Lewis, Shockey 3), CF 13 (Brunson, Collier, Moss 5, Beale, McDowell 4, Johnson). Team fouls: USN 11, CF 17. Technical fouls: None.
▪ Conway 66, Martinsburg (W. Va.) 52
Only one player will ultimately be credited with a bucket on a given possession.
And when it comes to Conway, it has a number of options when it comes to scoring the basketball. Yet, that necessarily isn’t the message boys hoops coach Michael Hopkins is conveying to his team.
The longtime Tigers coach continues to harp on efficiency on the defensive end of the floor, making opponents have to earn every basket they get.
Obviously Hopkins’ message is getting through.
Intensity on the defensive end of the floor allowed Conway to score more than its share of lay-ups Tuesday evening, spending much of the game with a double-digit en route to a 66-52 win over Martinsburg (W. Va.) in opening round play at the Panther Classic.
“We had to, that’s a good team we just played. They have a lot of pride in their program,” Hopkins said. “That was a great effort by us. We knew we would have to put together a solid effort on the defensive end of the floor the way they play.”
Conway standout Jimmy Nichols led the way with 23 points and nine rebounds in the game. He was one of three Tigers in double figures, as Juwan and Jaylen Moody scored 16 and 10, respectively.
Only one Martinsburg player made it to double figures, as Corey Barnett scored 10.
MHS (52): Qualeke Bush 2, Devonte Redman 9, Braxton Wright 3, Joe Bokay 6, Corey Barnett 10, Tariq Laws 2, Grant Harman 4, Tyson Bagent 5, Cedric Bush 2, Jarod Bowie 5, Darrien Redman 2, Jalen Hesen 2.
CON (66): Juwan Moody 16, Darren Stanley 9, Jaylen Moody 11, Jimmy Nichols 23, Braxton Graves 1, Tonka Hemingway 5, Raiqwon O’Neal 1.
Halftime: CON 33-25. 3-pointers: MHS 2 (De. Redman, Bagent), CON 3 (Ju. Moody, Ja. Moody, Nichols). Team fouls: MHS 19, CON 20. Technical fouls: None.
▪ Durham Academy (N.C.) 63, Myrtle Beach 46
Some nights, all you can do is shrug … or maybe let off a sarcastic chuckle.
For Myrtle Beach boys hoops coach Craig Martin, it was all he could do as a hot Durham Academy (N.C.) squad knocked down shot after shot.
The Cavaliers scored the game’s first 13 points, putting Myrtle Beach in an early hole too deep to dig out of, the Seahawks falling 63-46 in opening round play at the Panther Classic.
“They’re a good shooting team, and we knew that coming in,” Martin said. “You can’t give shooters space. And when you give them space, they’re going to knock down shots.”
Myrtle Beach made a charge late in the first half to cut a sizable deficit to a more manageable one at half, heading into the locker room down 41-28. But another fast start by Durham Academy doused any hope of a Seahawks comeback, going on a 9-0 run to begin the second half, virtually putting the game away.
Jordan Davis led all scorers with 19 points in the game. He was the only player in double figures for Durham Academy.
Meanwhile, Emorie Knox led Myrtle Beach with 14 points, with Robert Swanson chipping in 10.
DA (63): Jordan Davis 19, Nick Beischer 9, Jack McCallie 6, Charlie Mendys 7, Tyler Carpenter 7, Michael Savarino 6, Cole Sinclair 6, Joey Savarino 3.
MB (46): Robert Swanson 10, Emorie Knox 14, Oneil McBrice 6, Ben Mintz 1, Brady Vest 6, Kylis Vereen 3, Jayce Allen 2, Tamir Brown 4.
Halftime: DA 41-28. 3-pointers: DA 7 (Davis 2, McCallie 2, Mendys, M. Savarino, J. Savarino), MB 6 (Swanson 2, McBrice 2, Vest 2). Team fouls: DA 9, MB 18. Technical fouls: None.
Other scores from the first day of play at the Panther Classic:
Carvers Bay 53, Cathedral Academy 49
Buckhorn (Ala.) 77, Andrews 58
Lakewood 49, Statesville Christian (N.C.) 47
Hemingway 64, Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) 57
First Baptist School 66, Booker T Washington (Tenn.) 47
