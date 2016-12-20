High school roundup (Dec. 20)

Panther Classic
Carvers Bay 56, Cathedral Academy 49: Tyrik Reed had 18 points to lead the Bears to a victory in the first round.
Carvers Bay will take on rival Hemingway in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Cathedral Academy: T. Stewart 1, C. Waring 13, J. Latson 15, C. McClendon 13, B. Smalls 5, Y. Bolton 3.
Carvers Bay: Tyrik Reed 18, Jeremiah Green 4, Will Holmes 4, Quevon Dickerson 4, Stephone Green 6, Janaz Sumpter 13, Andre Marks 4.
Halftime: Carvers Bay 21-19. 3-pointers: Cathedral Academy 4 (Waring 2, McClendon 1, Bolton 1), Carvers Bay 4 (Reed 2, Sumpter 1, Dickerson 1). Team fouls: Cathedral Academy 18, Carvers Bay 12. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Carvers Bay 5-5.
