Myrtle Beach girls avenge loss to Lake Highland Prep, reach Holiday Invitational semis

While the Myrtle Beach girls basketball team certainly didn’t play its best, the Seahawks had every chance to get a little vengeance during the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational.
They fell to Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) at the tournament last season, and the Seahawks had that on their minds Tuesday afternoon.
Myrtle Beach’s eight-point lead at the start of the second half was the largest advantage in the highly competitive and close game, but the Highlanders kept it close and even took a lead with about two minutes left. However, the Seahawks nailed some clutch free throws down the stretch to close out a 51-46 win and reach the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational semifinals at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
“Coming into this one we knew we wanted to win because they beat us last year. We wanted to come out on top and I think we had a good win,” said Myrtle Beach senior Kiana Adderton, who had a game-high 12 points to go along with eight rebounds. “We played together; we played with intensity on defense and boxed out. We did the little things we’re supposed to do to come out with a win. It wasn’t our best game, but we did what we had to do to get the win.”
The Seahawks were 18-of-46 (39 percent) from the field while Lake Highland Prep shot 32 percent (18-for-56).
Myrtle Beach was just 6-of-18 shooting from the charity stripe heading into the final two minutes before nailing 6-of-6 free throws to finish 12-for-24 and close out the Highlanders.
“It came down to pressure on defense and who wanted it the most,” Seahawks coach Jennifer Dennison said. “And we hit our free throws at the end.”
Nia Sumper had 11 points and 12 rebounds, Kira Bell chipped in 10 points, and Jalah Horton scored 10 for the Seahawks, who improved to 8-0 overall.
“I’m still proud of them even though they made mistakes,” Dennison said. “We preach to them to play through the storm and they did that today.”
Lake Highland Prep’s star player Tyra Cox got into foul trouble and put up just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting before fouling out. The Highlanders were paced by Jiselle Havas’ 11 points and seven rebounds, and Mackenzie Warner scored 10 points off the bench.
“We knew we had to stop her and limit her from getting the points she usually does,” Adderton said of Cox. “We just tried to manage her and stop her driving to the basket, and we did a good job of it.”
The lead changed hands 10 times and the game was tied up on four occasions, and Adderton gave Lake Highland Prep credit for bringing them a good game.
“They played a good game and we knew we wouldn’t take them lightly, especially after last year,” Dennison said. “We’re just continuing to focus on the little things.”
Meanwhile, Dennison said just playing in the tournament will continue to help the Seahawks as they are preparing for a tough region slate in their first season in Class AAAA.
“We love playing the CresCom because there’s always great teams from all different states and they’re pushing us for when it matters most in January,” she said. “Even though we play teams in our state, they’re not all as smart and as aggressive as what we’ll see here.”
