CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational daily schedule, results (Dec. 20, 2016)

At the Myrtle Beach Convention Center
Saturday, Dec. 17
Game 1: Norcross (Ga.) 65, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 24
Game 2: Monacan (Va.) 78, Prairie View (Colo.) 27
Game 3: Lake Highland (Fla.) 61, Harris County (Ga.) 46
Game 4: Myrtle Beach 58, Hillside (N.C.) 40
Sunday, Dec. 18
Carolinas Challenge
LSU 70, North Carolina 43
Monday, Dec. 19
Game 5: Orangeburg-Wilkinson 59, Prairie View (Colo.) 20
Game 6: Hillside (N.C.) 73, Harris County (Ga.) 37
Game 7: Winder-Barrow (Ga.) 63, Dreher 37
Game 8: Wesleyan (Ga.) 58, Franklin County (Ky.) 35
Game 9: Ferguson (Fla.) 65, Carmel Christian (N.C.) 42
Game 10: South Shore (N.Y.) 61, Socastee 15
Tuesday, Dec. 20
*Game 11: Franklin County (Ky.) 79, Dreher 32
*Game 12: Carmel Christian (N.C.) 62, Socastee 60
Game 13: Monacan (Va.) 58, Norcross (Ga.) 57
Game 14: Myrtle Beach 51, Lake Highland (Fla.) 46
Game 15: Winder-Barrow (Ga.) 65, Wesleyan (Ga.) 60
Game 16: South Shore (N.Y.) 49, Ferguson (Fla.) 31
Carolinas Challenge
North Carolina 87, Jacksonville 57
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Game 17: Prairie View (Colo.) vs. Harris County (Ga.), 8:15 a.m.
Game 18: Dreher vs. Socastee, 10 a.m.
Game 19: Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Hillside (N.C.), 11:45 a.m.
Game 20: Franklin County (Ky.) vs. Carmel Christian (N.C.), 1:30 p.m.
Game 21: Norcross (Ga.) vs. Lake Highland (Fla.), 3:15 p.m.
Game 22: Wesleyan (Ga.) vs. Ferguson (Fla.) , 5 p.m.
Game 23: Monacan (Va.) vs. Myrtle Beach, 6:45 p.m.
Game 24: Winder-Barrow (Ga.) vs. South Shore (N.Y.), 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Consolation Championship
Game 25: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, 9 a.m.
Fifth Place
Game 26: Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, 10:45 a.m.
Third Place
Game 27: Loser Game 23 vs. Loser Game 24, 12:30 p.m.
Championship
Game 28: Winner Game 23 vs. Winner Game 24, 2:15 p.m.
*Played at Myrtle Beach Sports Complex
