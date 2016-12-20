High School Sports

December 20, 2016 5:52 PM

CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational daily schedule, results (Dec. 20, 2016)

From staff reports

At the Myrtle Beach Convention Center

Saturday, Dec. 17

Game 1: Norcross (Ga.) 65, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 24

Game 2: Monacan (Va.) 78, Prairie View (Colo.) 27

Game 3: Lake Highland (Fla.) 61, Harris County (Ga.) 46

Game 4: Myrtle Beach 58, Hillside (N.C.) 40

Sunday, Dec. 18

Carolinas Challenge

LSU 70, North Carolina 43

Monday, Dec. 19

Game 5: Orangeburg-Wilkinson 59, Prairie View (Colo.) 20

Game 6: Hillside (N.C.) 73, Harris County (Ga.) 37

Game 7: Winder-Barrow (Ga.) 63, Dreher 37

Game 8: Wesleyan (Ga.) 58, Franklin County (Ky.) 35

Game 9: Ferguson (Fla.) 65, Carmel Christian (N.C.) 42

Game 10: South Shore (N.Y.) 61, Socastee 15

Tuesday, Dec. 20

*Game 11: Franklin County (Ky.) 79, Dreher 32

*Game 12: Carmel Christian (N.C.) 62, Socastee 60

Game 13: Monacan (Va.) 58, Norcross (Ga.) 57

Game 14: Myrtle Beach 51, Lake Highland (Fla.) 46

Game 15: Winder-Barrow (Ga.) 65, Wesleyan (Ga.) 60

Game 16: South Shore (N.Y.) 49, Ferguson (Fla.) 31

Carolinas Challenge

North Carolina 87, Jacksonville 57

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Game 17: Prairie View (Colo.) vs. Harris County (Ga.), 8:15 a.m.

Game 18: Dreher vs. Socastee, 10 a.m.

Game 19: Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Hillside (N.C.), 11:45 a.m.

Game 20: Franklin County (Ky.) vs. Carmel Christian (N.C.), 1:30 p.m.

Game 21: Norcross (Ga.) vs. Lake Highland (Fla.), 3:15 p.m.

Game 22: Wesleyan (Ga.) vs. Ferguson (Fla.) , 5 p.m.

Game 23: Monacan (Va.) vs. Myrtle Beach, 6:45 p.m.

Game 24: Winder-Barrow (Ga.) vs. South Shore (N.Y.), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Consolation Championship

Game 25: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, 9 a.m.

Fifth Place

Game 26: Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, 10:45 a.m.

Third Place

Game 27: Loser Game 23 vs. Loser Game 24, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 28: Winner Game 23 vs. Winner Game 24, 2:15 p.m.

*Played at Myrtle Beach Sports Complex

