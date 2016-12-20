CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational roundup (Dec. 20, 2016)

Franklin County (Ky.) 79, Dreher 32: At the Myrtle Beach Sports Center, the Flyers routed the Blue Devils in a CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational consolation game.
Carmel Christian (N.C.) 62, Socastee 60: At the Myrtle Beach Sports Center, the Cougars outlasted the Braves in a consolation game.
Monacan (Va.) 58, Norcross (Ga.) 57: At the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Megan Walker had 22 points and Alex Parson added 11 to lead the Chiefs to a win and spot in the semifinals.
Monacan will face Myrtle Beach in a semifinal at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Vanessa Blagmon had a game-high 25 for the Blue Devils.
Norcross: Taylor Mason 7, Tehya Lyons 8, Tionna Carter 8, Vanessa Blagmon 25, Devyn Wilson 6, Morgan Robinson 3.
Monacan: Jasmine Norman 3, Jaiden Morris 6, Abby Oguich 6, Alex Parson 11, Megan Walker 22, Shalonda Wilkins 2, Haley Eiser 8.
Halftime: Monacan 41-28. 3-pointers: Norcross 3 (Mason 1, Blagmon 2), Monacan 5 (Norman 1, Parson 3, Walker 1). Team fouls: Norcross 11, Monacan 14. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Norcross 12-1, Monacan 6-0.
Winder-Barrow (Ga.) 65, Wesleyan (Ga.) 60: Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 27 points, Lexi Maddox added 11 and Chellia Watson scored 10 to lead the Bulldogs to a victory and berth into the semifinals.
Winder-Barrow will play South Shore (N.Y.) in a semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Winder-Barrow: Lexi Maddox 11, Olivia Nelson-Ododa 27, Latrice Perkins 14, Jakayla Sullivan 1, Chellia Watson 10, Shonteria Harris 2.
Wesleyan: Mikayla Coombs 24, Amaya Register 9, Sutton West 8, Jameson Kavel 9, Natalie Armstrong 2, Bailey Edwards 2, Avyonce Carter 6.
Halftime: Tied at 26. 3-pointers: Winder-Barrow 4 (Maddox 2, Watson 2), Wesleyan 7 (Coombs 4, Kavel 3). Team fouls: Winder-Barrow 15, Wesleyan 15. Fouled out: Armstrong. Technical fouls: None. Records: Winder-Barrow 7-3, Wesleyan 9-1.
South Shore (N.Y.) 49, Ferguson Senior (Fla.) 31: Selena Philoxy had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Tsahai Corbie had a team-high 13 points to lead the Vikings to a win and berth into the semifinals.
South Shore (N.Y.) will play Winder-Barrow in a semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Ferguson Senior: Sheslanie Laureano 6, Mercy Gonzalez 4, Yaure Rodriguez 6, Natalia Pineda 13, Tamia Grant 1, Angelee Rodriguez 1.
South Shore: Earlette Scott 8, Valena Hickerson 3, Destiny Philoxy 3, Tsahai Corbie 13, Selean Philoxy 11, Keyanna Glover 6, Diamond Shavis 5.
Halftime: South Shore 26-13. 3-pointers: Ferguson Senior 1 (Pineda), South Shore 4 (Hickerson 1, D. Philoxy 1, Corbie 1, Glover 1). Team fouls: Ferguson Senior 18, South Shore 11. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Ferguson Senior 10-3, South Shore 5-1.
