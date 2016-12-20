Shootout By The Sea roundup (Dec. 20, 2016)

Girls
St. James 39, Loris 33: At North Myrtle Beach High, Abigail Rumpf had 10 points to lead the Sharks to a win in the consolation bracket of the Shootout By The Sea.
St. James will play West Florence in the fifth-place game at noon Wednesday.
St. James: Ilenne De Los Santos 2, Cherish Washington 2, Dominique Gross 2, KaSwana Haynes 8, Hunter Clapham 8, Haley Brandon 5, Abigail Rumpf 10.
Loris: Ari-Yana Hayes 5, Cierra Bellamy 3, Iklea Green 12, Ty’Anna Green 3, Keioshya Davis 6, Lanise Harris 2, Dinah Gause 2.
Halftime: St. James 19-18. 3-pointers: St. James 1 (Clapham), Loris 2 (I. Green 2). Team fouls: St. James 18, Loris 19. Fouled out: Haynes, I. Green. T. Green.
West Florence 41, Southside 36: Chanelle Hayes had 27 points to lead the Knights to a win in a consolation game.
West Florence will play St. James in the fifth-place game at noon Wednesday.
Southside: Jadyn Lawrence 7, Nikia Calhoun 2, Nayah Rice 17, Brittany Dawson 2, Zakiya McKinney 2, Brianna Lewis 1, Shaniah Cobb 5.
West Florence: Jemeyshia Jones 5, Tahtiahna Goodman 2, Chanelle Hayes 27, Mary Catherine Outlaw 7.
Halftime: West Florence 25-17. 3-pointers: Southside 1 (Lawrence), West Florence 2 (Jones 1, Outlaw 1). Team fouls: Southside 9, West Florence 15. Fouled out: None.
Goose Creek 87, Manning 41: Erika Broughton had 21 points to lead the Gators to a victory and into the championship game.
Goose Creek will take on North Myrtle Beach in the 6 p.m. championship game.
Goose Creek: Mariah Linney 14, Kolia Adams 8, Ciera Shivers 2, Aniyah Oliver 14, Cali White 3, Erika Broughton 21, Shayla Nelson 14, Ta’Naza Ford 2, Saylor Daphney 6, Sommer Goodman 2, Imaria Lowe 1.
Manning: Mahogany Green 10, Karisma Kennedy 2, Keyshunna Walker 12, Niyah Brand 3, Ariyonia Busby 2, Measha Jones 4, Kayla Goldsmith 8.
Halftime: Goose Creek 9 (Linney 2, Adams 1, Oliver 2, White 1, Broughton 3), Manning 5 (Walker 4, Brand 1). Team fouls: Goose Creek 11, Manning 16. Fouled out: None.
(At) North Myrtle Beach 67, Byrnes 54: Aquera Johnson and Julie Carini had 11 points each to lead the the Chiefs to a win and berth into the championship game.
North Myrtle Beach will take on Goose Creek in the 6 p.m. championship game.
Byrnes: Kaitlin Dogan 6, Jada Burton 10, Myasia Hawthorne 15, Taylor Guthrie 8, Mo’Neya Manuel 15.
North Myrtle Beach: Dana’Jah Gore 2, Shaquera Johnson 9, Jordan Berger 4, Daveona Hatchell 12, Jenna Berger 8, Savanna Wood 3, Shania Cox 2, Jevelyn Cox 5, Aquera Johnson 11, Julie Carini 11.
Halftime: North Myrtle Beach 39-32. 3-pointers: North Myrtle Beach 1 (Wood). Team fouls: N/A. Fouled out: None.
Boys
Byrnes 49, Manning 44: Dreek Morgan led a balanced Rebels attack with nine points as they topped the Monarchs in a consolation-bracket game.
Byrnes will play Whale Branch in the fifth-place game at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Manning: Greg Canty 6, David Fulton 2, Michael Cooper 10, Jamerian Lee 6, Khalid Lackings 7, Charlie Murray 3, Dejuan Wilson 5, Shykeim Nelson 2, Raishard York 3.
Byrnes: Dreek Morgan 9, Phillip Simpson 3, Davonte Wright 2, Nick Hernandez 2, Trey’Von Davis 3, Hayden Mitchem 8, Jalen Miller 5, Kris Posey 7, Deandre Cornish 2, Josh Moore 8.
Halftime: Manning 28-22. 3-pointers: Manning 5 (Cooper 2, Lackings 1, Murray 1, York 1), Byrnes 2 (Simpson 1, Miller 1). Team fouls: Manning 14, Byrnes 11. Fouled out: None.
Whale Branch 66, Swansea 26: Camrin Miller led a balanced Warriors attack as they cruised to a consolation-game win.
Whale Branch will play Byrnes in the fifth-place game at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Whale Branch: Kenny Brown 7, Xyion Youmans 6, Camrin Miller 12, Xzavier Bryan 8, Preston Thompson 5, Robert Alston 6, Jordan Reeves 3, Kia Wilson 5, George Delaney 8, Richard Campbell 4, Daijion Galloway 2.
Swansea: Jacquay Mills 2, Effix Miller 9, Kobe Hardy 1, C.J. Jackson 10, Kendall Brooks 4.
Halftime: Whale Branch 31-14. 3-pointers: Whale Branch 4 (Brown 1, Reeves 1, Wilson 1, Delaney 1). Team fouls: Whale Branch 9, Swansea 10. Fouled out: None.
Loudon Valley (Va.) 63, George C. Marshall (Va.) 36: Jordan Miller had 26 points to lead the Vikings to a win and into the championship game.
Loudon Valley will play North Myrtle Beach in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Loudon Valley: Jalen Williams 5, Nick Ball 13, Duron Norris 2, Dominic Peterson 11, Jordan Miller 26, Jamir DeGree 2, Clyde Volker 4.
George C. Marshall: Robert Guenther 4, Ryan Robinson 4, Joseph Lampman 18, Jordan James 7, Alex Piego 1, Jack Foley 2.
Halftime: Loudon Valley 36-16. 3-pointers: Loudon Valley 3 (Williams 1, Ball 1, Peterson 1), George C. Marshall 1 (Lampman). Team fouls: Loudon Valley 10, George C. Marshall 12. Fouled out: None.
(At) North Myrtle Beach 64, Cahlhoun County 58: .
North Myrtle Beach will play Loudon Valley (Va.) in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Calhoun County: K. Boneparte 6, Z. Fredrick 15, M. Glover 4, E. Zeiglar 2, T. Brunson 6, C. Johnson 12, Tadlock 8, J. Williams 5.
North Myrtle Beach: C. Johnson 20, X. Clarida 3, Reece Finch 9, C. Chandler 10, T. Stockdale 8, K. Bennett 6, C. Boyd 2, C. Gore-Gause 2, C. McClendon 4.
Halftime: North Myrtle Beach 25-23. 3-pointers: Calhoun County 3 (Boneparte 1, Fredrick 2), North Myrtle Beach 1 (Johnson). Team fouls: Calhoun County 30, North Myrtle Beach 19. Fouled out: Boneparte, Zeiglar, Johnson (CC).
