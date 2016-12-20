Waccamaw boys golf team receives state championship rings

A sterling trophy and a banner simply wasn’t enough for the Waccamaw boys golf squad.
The ring is the thing … and finally, the players have a personal memento to remind them of a dazzling two-day stretch at True Blue Plantation.
At halftime of last Friday night’s boys basketball game with rival St. James, the Warriors’ 2016 Class 2A state title-winning squad was recognized while receiving their championship rings.
“It feels great to come back and have the boys get this presentation in front of the home crowd, how great an accomplishment it was,” said Waccamaw golf coach Chris Daly. “It’s kind of fitting that this comes at the end of 2016 that we do this, as it is a fitting way to put a close on the championship. This is behind us now, and we can look forward to going and getting another.”
Waccamaw shot a team total of 581 at the two-day tournament played in May – a state record – besting Bishop England by 15 strokes to claim the crown. Team member Patrick Golden also rewrote the record books, shooting a 13-under-131 during the 36-hole event at the Pawleys Island golf course.
Further underscoring the Warriors’ dominance, no individual player finished lower than 22nd.
Upon receiving their rings, players obliged to more than their share of photo opportunities. Among those soaking in the moment was one of the team’s leaders, Will Canipe, who despite trying to remain stoic could not hold in his unbridled joy.
“It feels great to come back to Waccamaw, see my old friends and my teammates, and to get this ring. It’s been a long wait,” he said. “It is amazing to see the ring with my name on it, it feels great. We’re going to be one of the greatest teams in Waccamaw history, and this ring helps validate that.”
News and notes
Former Conway wide receiver Bryan Edwards earned All-Freshman SEC honors recently, being selected to the team by Athlon Sports. In his rookie season at the University of South Carolina, he caught 38 passes for 519 yards and three touchdowns. … A pair of the Grand Strand’s more prolific senior receivers received scholarship offers this past week, as Conway’s Darren Stanley and Myrtle Beach’s Will Vereen each were offered by S.C. State. … Myrtle Beach linebacker Dlanor Tilton scored a scholarship offer from Delta State University. … Socastee linebacker Zach Shear was invited to the National NoKaOi Football Senior Bowl in Honolulu this coming July. The event allows players from the Class of 2017 to speak with college coaches, as well as work under them during a week of game prep. Shear led the area with 153 tackles this past season.
