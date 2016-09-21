High school roundup (Sept. 21, 2016)

Girls volleyball
Carolina Forest seized full control of the top spot in Region VI-5A, remaining undefeated in league play courtesy of a 3-1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-9, 25-23) victory over Conway on Wednesday night.
Leading the way for the Panthers was Alexis Tomlin with 15 kills, 20 digs and 14 service points. Kenzlie Andresen chipped in 18 kills and 11 blocks, while Katie Hill contributed 12 service points and a number of assists.
Girls tennis
Carolina Forest cruised to a 6-1 victory over North Myrtle Beach in a non-region match. The Panthers swept singles competition, winning each match in straight sets.
North Myrtle Beach’s only win came in doubles, where the duo of Taylor Gore and Lorana Beltran took down Evonne Sherman and Brittany Morgan.
Singles: Hitomi Kobayashi (CF) def. Taylor Gore (NMB) 6-1,6-1; Drew Limpasuvan (CF) def. Lorena Beltran (NMB) 6-3, 6-1; Jaden Nye (CF) def. Malaysia Williams (NMB) 6-1, 6-0; Sophia Gouhin (CF) def. Rachel Grove (NMB) 6-3, 6-2; and Sara Nibar (CF) def. forfeit.
Doubles: Taylor Gore and Lorana Beltran (NMB) def. Evonne Sherman and Brittany Morgan (CF) 8-6; Jade Crooks and Ela Ender (CF) def. forfeit.
Comments