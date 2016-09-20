High school roundup (Sept. 20, 2016)

Girls tennis
(At) Green Sea Floyds 7, Mullins 0: After about two weeks of not playing because of rain, the Trojans returned to the court with a dominant performance.
“We were a little rusty to start, but we needed to get back out and get in the swing of things, which was good,” Green Sea Floyds coach Tracy Kienast said.
Singles: Kaylee Jordan (GSF) def. Serenity Hunt 6-4, 6-4; Emmy Kienast (GSF) def. Markasia Johnson 6-4, 6-0; Carlyse Major (GSF) def. Ariam Perez 6-0, 6-0; Hali Hutchinson (GSF) def. Denisha Williams 6-0, 6-0, Tamara Jackson (GSF) def. Idasha Williams 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Jordan/Kienast (GSF) def. Hunt/Johnson 8-1; Chance Caulder/Shayla Hardee (GSF) def. Alexia Vereen/Allysia Davis 6-0, 6-0.
Records: Green Sea Floyds 5-1 (2-1 Region VI-2A).
Socastee 7, (at) Carolina Forest 0: The Braves swept the Panthers.
Singles: Anna Brice Cox (S) def. Hitomi Kobayashi (CF) 6-1, 6-2; Joy Renfrow (S) def. Drew Limpasuvan (CF) 2-6, 7-6 (3), 1-0 (6); Marie Beneditti (S) def. Jaden Nye (CF) 7-6 (1), 6-0; Nicole Mortel (S) def. Sophia Gouhin (CF) 6-3, 6-3; Kristian Case (S) def. Sara Nibar (CF) 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Anna Brice Cox/Joy Renfrow (S) def. Hitomi Kobayashi/Drew Limpasuvan (CF) 8-4; Hannah Beam/Kaydal Hodge (S) def. Evonne Sherman/Brittany Morgan (CF) 6-3, .
Cross country
The Green Sea Floyds cross country teams swept a home meet against Loris and Marion on Tuesday.
“I think we’re finally beginning to come into our own a little bit with our training packs,” Trojans coach Phyllis Elvington said. “We need to work on our times, but the weather has got to cooperate for us to do that.”
Boys team scores: Green Sea Floyds 24, Loris 49, Marion 56.
Top 5: Alfredo Vasquez (GSF) 20:34, Gage Floyd (GSF) 21:07, Surgubin Hemmingway (L) 21:47, Bryce Ford (GSF) 21:48, Bryson Porter (M) 22:02.
Girls team scores: Green Sea Floyds 19, Loris 45, Marion 78.
Top 5: Tanya Alvarado (GSF) 26:50, Autumn Slobodiak (GSF) 28:44, Brooklyn Sawyer (GSF) 29:01, America Sandoval (GSF) 29:56, Ryan Tomarow (L) 29:58.
Records: Green Sea Floyds (boys) 18-3, Green Sea Floyds (girls) 13-6.
The Waccamaw boys and girls teams swept a meet at Socastee.
Boys team scores: Waccamaw 33, Socastee 40, Carolina Forest 79, Conway 80.
Top 10: Keahi Mendoza (S) 17:07, Berndt Anderson (W) 17:21, Elijah Lawson (S) 17:27, Perrin Joins (W) 17:36, Nicholas Lefever (S) 17:45, Shane Mooney (C) 17:50, Rob Buffing (W) 18:09, Jacob Dalton (CF) 18:35, Jonah Stomp (W) 18:37, Joseph Munez (CF) 18:38.
Girls team scores: Waccamaw 23, Socastee 53, Conway 80, Carolina Forest 89.
Top 10: Annabelle Scully (W) 21:09, Kenia Smith (C) 21:11, Lilian Eddy (W) 21:15, Janneke Morin (S) 21:38, Briley Arnold (W) 21:49, Ella Fata (W) 21:57, Kasie Ingram (S) 21:58, Madeline Franckle (W) 22:20, Sam Kelley (W) 23:12, Jill Dudley (S) 23:21.
Girls golf
Jaiden Vaugh shot a 7-over 43 to earn medalist honors and lead Myrtle Beach to a win over North Myrtle Beach at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club.
Team scores: Myrtle Beach 182, North Myrtle Beach238.
Myrtle Beach: Jaiden Vaugh 43, Taylor Pirttima 44, Essie Rike 45, Madison Hinde 50.
North Myrtle Beach: Gabby Spoone 51, Briana Joyner 62, Kaylyn Bashear 62, Lauren Gibson 63.
Records: Myrtle Beach 5-2.
Jordan White shot even-par 36 to earn medalist honors and lead St. James to a win over Georgetown at Wedgefield Plantation.
Team scores: St. James 178, Georgetown 223.
St. James: Jordan White 36, Kate Smith 44, Brooke Reagan 48, Alanna Hoeveler 50.
Georgetown: Karli Thompkins 52, Katherine Taylor 53, Caroline Smith 59, Taylor Strickland 59.
Volleyball
(At) North Myrtle Beach 3, Wilson 0: Morgan Houma had 14 service points and nine aces as the Chiefs (11-6, 3-0 Region VII-4A) benefited from 38 service points that included 25 aces in a 25-7, 25-4, 25-4 victory.
St. James 3, (at) Marlboro County 0: Mallory Farmer had 25 service points and eight kills, Claudia Parker had three service points and two kills, and Hannah Dimartino had 11 service points as the Sharks won 25-8, 25-12, 25-8.
