High school roundup (Sept. 9, 2016)

Girls golf
▪ Aynor got past Georgetown by 11 strokes Thursday to improve to 4-5 overall. Mary Kate Richardson earned medalist honors with an 8-over 44 round, and Rachel Wilkinson fired a 50 to help the Blue Jackets.
Aynor coach Patrick Wilkinson knows there will be speed bumps in a season, and hopes the Blue Jackets’ woes are behind them.
“We started off [the year] strong,” Wilkinson said. “Now we have to get back to work, get things polished up in the second half of the season and make a run for region, lower states. We’re not playing our best golf, but hopefully in the next couple of weeks we get it turned around heading into the postseason.”
Team scores: Aynor 210, Georgetown 221.
AYNOR: Mary Kate Richardson 44, Rachel Wilkinson 50, Taylor Hughes 58, Lizzie Hardee 58.
GEORGETOWN: Karli Thompkins 48, Caroline Smith 57, Catherine Taylor 58, Taylor Strickland 58.
Course: Diamondback (Aynor). Par: 36.
Records: Georgetown N/A, Aynor 4-5.
▪ Socastee edged Conway as Alisa Berindea fired a 44 to earn medalist honors, and Lawson Devers followed with a 47.
Team scores: Socastee 192, Conway 205.
SOCASTEE: Alisa Berindea 44, Lawson Devers 47, Joey Kirkman 50, Mia Berindea 51.
CONWAY: Chelsea Mitchell 50 Kendall Lewis 50 Lora Ledbetter 52 Emily McClellan 53.
Volleyball
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 3, (at) St. James 2 | The Saints edged the Sharks (25-23, 12-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-13) as Natalia Antonucci led the way with a team-high 10 kills and three assists.
Julia Markley contributed nine kills, and Natalie Markley had seven for Christian Academy.
Girls tennis
(At) Marion 5, GSF 2 | The Swamp Foxes took down the Trojans, who suffered their first defeat of the year. Green Sea Floyds is set to take on Hannah-Pamplico on Tuesday.
Singles: Sammie Querubin (M) d. Kaylee Jordan 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 10-7; Rae Inabenet (M) d. Emmy Kienast 6-4, 6-0; Andi Querubin (M) d. Carlyse Major 6-2, 6-2; Hali Hutchinson (GSF) d. Julian Inabenet 6-0 (4-6), 10-5; Emily Graham (M) d. Tamara Jackson 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: 1/2 and 1/2 (GSF) won 8-6; Lonesha Bethea/Jasmine Wiggins (MAR) d. Chance Caulder/Shayla Hardee 6-2, 6-2.
Records: Marion 2-0, GSF 4-1
Cross Country
The Green Sea Floyds girls and boys cross country teams both won on a humid Thursday afternoon.
“Another hot day,” Trojans cross country coach Phyllis Elvington said. “Hopefully we have a break from the heat in our next [meet] on Tuesday.”
Six Trojans girls finished in the top 10 as JoAna Jaimes placed first (27:09), Autumn Slobodiak was second (27:47), Katia Howell was third (29:21) and Tania Alvarado (29:24 was fourth). Meanwhile, Brooklyn Sawyer finished seventh and Kirsten Causey was 10th for the Green Sea Floyds girls.
Four boys were in the top 10 for the Trojans with Bryce Ford taking first (18:55). Gage Floyd was sixth, Jared Crankfield was seventh and Jackson Jeter finished eighth for Green Sea Floyds.
Elvington has been pleased with the Trojans’ start to the season, but expects things to get even better once the weather cools down.
“It’s been a good start,” she said. “Times aren’t where we want them to be, but when the heat and humidity drops it will. Those [conditions] really impact breathing and running.”
Boys
Team scores: GSF 33, Marion 49, Loris 77, Latta 104.
Top 5: 1. Bryce Ford (GSF) 18:55; 2. Thomas Allen (LAT) 20:23; 3. Thomas Skipper (MAR) 20:55; 4. Jeffrey Dominquez (LOR) 20:57; 5. Christian Ramirez (LOR) 21:00
Girls
Team scores: GSF 17, Loris 49, Marion 85, Latta N/S
Top 5: 1. JoAna Jaimes (GSF) 27:09; 2. Autumn Slobodiak (GSF) 27:47; 3. Katia Howell (GSF) 29:21; 4. Tania Alvarado (GSF) 29:24; 5. Nancy Sandoval (LOR) 29:32.
