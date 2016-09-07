High school roundup (Sept. 7, 2016)

Girls golf
▪ Jordan White set the tone for St. James in its match with North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, sinking a hole-in-one on her first shot. The rest of her team would follow her lead, the Sharks dominant in defeating their league rival by a combined 107 strokes at Wachesaw Plantation Club in Murrells Inlet.
White also had the match’s low score, shooting a 36. Right on her heels were teammates Smith Knaffle and Adrian Anderson, who shot a 39 and 41, respectively. Katie Smith also had a 42 on the day.
North Myrtle Beach was led by Gabbie Spoon with a 63.
St. James 158, North Myrtle Beach 265
St. James: Jordan White, 36; Smith Knaffle, 39; Adrian Anderson, 41; Katie Smith, 42.
North Myrtle Beach: Gabbie Spoon, 63; Branna Joyner, 65; Lauren Gibson, 66; Katlynn Basehoar, 71.
▪ Kendall Lewis shot a 42 for Conway on Wednesday, helping the Tigers to a combined 202, more than enough to down Loris in their match at Shaftesbury Golf and Fish Club.
Following up Lewis was Lora Ledbetter with a 50 and Chelsea Mitchell with a 54. Logan Emrick also shot a 56.
Loris was led by Chessa Lee with a 59.
Conway 202, Loris 269
Conway: Kendall Lewis, 42; Lora Ledbetter, 50; Chelsea Mitchell, 54; Logan Emrick, 56.
Loris: Chessa Lee, 59; Bailey Tyler, 68; Casey Brown 70; Carrie Brown, 72.
Records: Conway, 2-1.
▪ Led by Lawson Devers, the Socastee girls golf was able to down Aynor on Tuesday at Prestwick Country Club. Devers earned medalist honors with a low score of 45.
Girls tennis
▪ Socastee continued a solid start to its season, defeating Sumter in its region opener by a count of 6-1. The team is now 4-1.
Volleyball
▪ North Myrtle Beach 3, West Brunswick 0 – Led by Maggie Hash’s nine kills, the Chiefs breezed past West Brunswick (25-18, 25-16, 25-17) on Wednesday. In addition to Hash’s effort, Sydney Bellamy had seven kills, while Maddie Roy offered 22 assists and six kills of her own.
▪ Christian Academy sweeps past Aynor in doubleheader – The Saints made quick work of Aynor by winning both of their matches in straight sets (25-22, 25-20). In the first match, Julia Markley led the way with five kills, while Katya Durocher and Natalia Antonucci each had three of their own. Natalie Markley also had eight assists.
Continuing the positive momentum, Christian Academy completed the sweep with a 25-10, 25-12 victory over the Blue Jackets, once again in straight sets. Antonucci had three kills for the Saints to lead the way, while Natalie Markley had five assists.
