High school roundup (Sept. 6, 2016)

Girls tennis
Green Sea Floyds 5, (at) East Clarnedon 2: The Trojans improved to 4-0.
Singles: Heather Knowlton (EC) def. Kaylee Jordan 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 10-8; Bailey Evans (EC) def. Emmy Kienast 6-2, 7-5; Carlyse Major (GSF) def. Jewelia Barrett 6-2, 6-2; Hali Hutchinson (GSF) def. Addison Singletary 6-3, 6-2; Tamara Jackson (GSF) def. Elizabeth Frye 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Jordan/Kienast (GSF) def. Knowlton/Evans 8-4; Chance Caulder/Shayla Hardee (GSF) def. Grace Mckenzie/Macee Baylor 6-3, -62.
Records: Green Sea Floyds 4-0, East Clarendon 0-1.
Girls golf
Smith Knaffle shot a bogey-free 2-under 36 to earn medalist honors and lead St. James to a win over Conway and Georgetown at Wachesaw Plantation.
Team scores: St. James 173, Conway 199, Georgetown 242.
ST. JAMES: Smith Knaffle 34, Jordan White 39, Katie Smith 44, Kelli Jones 56.
CONWAY: Kendall Lewis 45, Chelsea Mitchell 46, Lara Ledbetter 52, Taylor Reeves 56.
GEORGETOWN: Karli Thompkins 56, Caroline Smith 58, Katherine Taylor 63, Taylor Strickland 6.
Cross country
North Myrtle Beach meet
Girls team scores: North Myrtle Beach 17, Carolina Forest 44, Green Sea Floyds 87, Loris 97, Lake City 0.
Boys team scores: Carolina Forest 19, Green Sea Floyds 47, North Myrtle Beach 47, Lake City 108, Loris 112.
