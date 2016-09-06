Carolina Forest overcomes tough early going, notches win

Sometimes, the score doesn’t necessarily tell the entire story.
Carolina Forest girls tennis coach Mark Schminke can attest to this, the sweat soiling his shirt a visible indicator of the nervous moments experienced by he and his team early on Tuesday evening against Aynor.
“It was definitely a rough few starting games for each of our top four (players),” he said. “But fortunately they were able to turn it around and get into it.”
The Panthers’ top four players — Hitomi Kobayashi, Drew Limpasuvan, Jaden Nye and Sophia Gouhlin — each earned hard-fought victories, their contribution just enough to get past the visiting Blue Jackets, 4-3.
Limpasuvan and Nye both won in straight sets. Meanwhile, Kobayashi and Goulhin each needed tiebreakers to earn their wins.
After losing the opening set to Aynor’s Shelley Baker, Kobayashi evened things up with a flawless second, continuing the momentum in the tiebreaker to claim the match.
It took Gouhin a tad longer to get past the Blue Jackets’ Rebekah Altman. Winning the first set by a 6-4 count, the Carolina Forest senior was unable to put a seal on things in straight sets, falling to Altman in the second.
A back-and-forth affair ensued in the tiebreaker, Gouhin and Altman answering each other’s shots tit for tat. Gouhin made sure her’s count, though, doing enough to claim the match.
According to Schminke, such is a testament to the depth of his team.
“We’ve got talent that goes deep in our lineup,” he said. “We don’t have to rely on one player to bring home the win for us.”
Aynor would earn two wins in doubles, in addition to Grier Bethea picking up a victory over Sara Nibar via tiebreaker.
Despite some early adversity, Aynor girls tennis coach Gary Altman said his team’s perseverance in the face of long odds was certainly impressive.
“The biggest thing is to never quit, don’t give up … play every point and the one already played you can do nothing about and move on to the next one. I saw some turn the corner that didn’t quit today who previously may have,” he said. “That is something that will certainly help us going forward.”
▪ Carolina Forest 4, Aynor 3
Singles: Hitomi Kobayashi (CF) def. Shelley Baker (AYN) 1-6, 6-0 1-0 (4); Drew Limpasuvan (CF) def. Rilee Rabon (AYN) 6-3, 6-1; Jaden Nye (CF) def. Sarah Evans (AYN) 6-4, 6-4; Sophia Gouhin (CF) def. Rebekah Altman, 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (9); Grier Bethea (AYN) def. Sara Nibar (CF) 4-6, 7-6, 1-0 (10).
Doubles: Maggie Adams/Laura Ellis (AYN) def. Evonne Sherman/Grace Kay (CF) 6-4, 6-2; Logan Williams/Carson Raedels def. Jade Ikahihiro/Olivia Gano 8-1 (pro-set).
