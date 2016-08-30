Brad Redding's weekly golf tip (Aug. 30, 2016)

Leon Collier, charged with murdering his girlfriend, Christian Hope Phipps, and keeping her body in the closet of his Little River Apartment, was granted a $250,000 bond today by Circuit Court judge Larry B. Hyman, Jr. Tuesday., Aug. 30, 2016.
Staff Sgt. Paul Delekto talks about oleoresin capsicum, commonly known as pepper spray or OC, and its effects on Marines assigned to the security augment force on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, March 6, 2015. The Marines trained through an endurance course while exposed to the spray in order to better understand the non-lethal weapon's effects on them and potential suspects it may be used on.
Two loggerhead sea turtles crawl into the ocean after volunteers from S.C.U.T.E. (South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts) conduct an inventory of a nest in Murrells Inlet on Monday, Aug. 29, 2016. Two hatchlings were found making their way up from the two-foot nest and the pair was released to the ocean. Based on a shell count and the few found dead in the nest, 83-percent of the turtles made it out of the nest. S.C.U.T.E. has monitored the nest daily since it was discovered a few months ago.