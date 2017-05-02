Weekly golf tip with Brad Redding:

Type of grip
It is really not that important what type of grip you use. The most common grip is an over-lap. What is important about this grip is that the pinky finger of your right hand fits in between the forefinger and middle finger of the left hand. The next type of grip is the interlocking. It is important when taking this type of grip that you get the webbing of the pinky and ring finger of your right hand all the way into the webbing of your forefinger and middle finger of your left hand. I have seen cases of golfers that fracture their knuckles if they do that. My last choice would be the 10-finger grip. This is not a baseball grip where the thumbs wrap around the club. The only golfer I know of that had a baseball grip was Gene Sarazen.
If you have an issue with your golf game, Brad Redding is fielding reader questions at brad@bradreddinggolf.com and will provide answers directly and in future tips.
