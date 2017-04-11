Golf Tips

April 11, 2017 6:50 PM

Weekly golf tip with Brad Redding: The fore finger is important in the right-hand grip

The fore finger

This is the most important finger in your right-hand grip. You need to “feel” the weight of the club in this finger. That is why it is so important to have the first joint of the finger more on top of the club and separated from your middle finger. To feel the proper position for the fore finger and ability to apply force in your swing. Place the forefinger up against a counter or table. Apply force to the counter. You can see how powerful a position this is. This the same feeling you should have in the golf swing. It adds power and also stability of the club.

If you have an issue with your golf game, Brad Redding is fielding reader questions at brad@bradreddinggolf.com and will provide answers directly and in future tips.

