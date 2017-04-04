Weekly golf tip with Brad Redding: Using the long thumb in your golf swing grip

The long thumb
Another one of the misconceptions about the grip is going with a short thumb or that it should be against or close to the top part of the forefinger. This, again, would re-strict your ability to fold the heel pad over the top of the grip. I like a neutral thumb, which many people would consider long. If you fold the heel pad over and then pull the thumb back to be close to the forefinger it pushes the heel pad off the top of the club. You want to stretch your thumb down the shaft, which does several points. It keeps the heel pad on top of the club. It allows the thumb to not apply pressure down on the club and it makes room for the middle two fingers of the right hand to be on the club properly.
If you have an issue with your golf game, Brad Redding is fielding reader questions at brad@bradreddinggolf.com and will provide answers directly and in future tips.
Comments