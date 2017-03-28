Weekly golf tip with Brad Redding: Getting your right hand correct

Your right hand
Your right-hand placement is important. It is now along for the ride. Hold the club parallel to the ground. The lifeline of your right hand should be placed on the side of your left thumb. At this point your fingers will be pointing down the shaft. Wrap your fingers around the grip and place your thumb on last. The pointing finger will be separated from the middle finger and forms a “trigger” position like you are shooting a gun. You now have a grip that, once again, allows you to use your wrist correctly.
If you have an issue with your golf game, Brad Redding is fielding reader questions at brad@bradreddinggolf.com and will provide answers directly and in future tips.
Comments