Weekly golf tip with Brad Redding: Finding the correct fold for the best grip

What folds first
In your left hand the element that makes the grip correct is what part of your hand folds over first. You need to fold the heel pad over first. That means your fingers would move to the left as the heel pad moves right. At this point your fingers will not be on the club and your wrist would be “cupped” in. You then would wrap your finger around and place the thumb on last. The best way to take this grip is to hold the club perpendicular to the ground. This makes it easier to grip it as I have described.
If you have an issue with your golf game, Brad Redding is fielding reader questions at brad@bradreddinggolf.com and will provide answers directly and in future tips.
